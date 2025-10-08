Jurrien Timber’s Brilliant Start for Gunners Backed Up by Impressive Stats

Jurrien Timber has not just been one of our most in-form players for Arsenal, but arguably one of the best in the Premier League as well. Very few have matched his contributions in both the attacking and defensive thirds this campaign, and he is finally gaining recognition after going under the radar last season. He is a robust operator, but it is his efforts in attack that have really stood out, constantly threatening the opposition backline with his relentless running. As a result of his performances, many have labelled him the best full-back in the league and looking at the numbers, it is hard to disagree.

Timber’s Standout Numbers

Considering his all-round capabilities, it is no surprise that he leads the way in several attacking and defensive metrics. In the attacking phase of play, Timber ranks fourth among Premier League full-backs for touches this campaign with 408. More impressively, he tops the list for touches in the opposition’s 18-yard box with 24, which is eight more than any other left or right full-back. The 24-year-old also leads the way for open-play chances created with eight, underlining his attacking intent this campaign.

His penalty win against West Ham last time out made him the only full-back to have won a penalty in the league so far. Importantly, he has turned his underlying attacking statistics into tangible output, registering two goals and one assist in the first seven Premier League games.

Defensively, Timber has been equally solid. He ranks second among full-backs and third overall for tackles attempted with 25, boasting an impressive success rate of 86.2 per cent. He has been dribbled past just four times all season, further showing his defensive reliability.

The Full-Back Shift

There has been a noticeable shift in how our full-backs operate this season and it has paid dividends. Like Timber, Riccardo Calafiori has been equally impressive in attack. Our possession structure now gives them the licence to influence the attack, as reflected in their advanced positions throughout games.

Timber has often drifted beyond his right-winger, forming an attacking quintet when we are in possession, while Calafiori regularly exploits space on the opposite flank. Their combined influence has added an extra dimension to Arsenal’s forward play and looks set to be crucial for the rest of the campaign.

The pair have been impactful so far and look ready to play a decisive role in our push for success this season.

