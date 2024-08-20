Jurrien Timber’s welcome cameo against Wolves was a very encouraging comeback

The Dutch man who was one of the first signings of the previous transfer window showed us on Saturday why he’s held in high regard by Mikel Arteta. He came on to replace Zinchenko towards the latter stages of the game and showed with that little cameo of the immense quality he can offer the gunners on a consistent basis.

A long term injury robbed us of seeing him play for the majority of last season, however this is a new campaign for him to finally establish himself as an invaluable member of the squad and a fan favorite.

He showed glimpses of just what he was capable of in the short time he was on the field against wolves, displaying aggression and bite in the duels along with some nimble footwork to get himself out of tight positions to drive up the pitch. This makes him press resistant, solid defensively and a great ball carrier. These qualities in my opinion makes him one of, if not the, most versatile players in the squad and given Zinchenko’s struggles in that left side.

His profile could be trusted to bring more stability to that side of the pitch for us even though I think he’ll be used predominantly as a White or Saliba replacement. Nevertheless a right footed left back with his all round ability could help balance out our left side and potentially help Gabi Martinelli return back to his best.

His cameo against Wolves just says so much about our strength in depth at the back, we have solid profiles to call upon for different game states and that’s the minimum requirement a club of our stature should have.

In most games he’s played for us so far Timber has been used the most at leftback, where else do you all think we’ll see more of him this campaign?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

