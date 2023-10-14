Jurrien Timber’s return will help Mikel Arteta copy another Pep Guardiola system

Jurrien Timber’s injury in his first league game for Arsenal is a big blow to the Gunners, but he is still expected to play a significant role when he returns.

Arsenal signed the Dutch defender in the summer after his impressive performances at Ajax, and his arrival was met with excitement among the club’s fans.

However, Timber’s absence from the team has led to multiple changes in Arsenal’s defence, reverting to a formation similar to that of the previous season, with Gabriel Magalhaes partnering William Saliba at the centre of the defence.

During Timber’s first game with the club, he played as a left-back, with Saliba and Ben White as the centre-backs, and Thomas Partey slotting in as a right-back. Various changes have been witnessed in Arsenal’s lineup due to injuries and suspensions.

A report from Football Transfer suggests that Timber’s return in the second half of the season could enable Mikel Arteta to implement a defensive approach reminiscent of Pep Guardiola’s playbook. The report indicates that when Timber is fit, Arteta may opt to field four center-backs across various defensive roles, much like Guardiola does in many of his matches.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber was signed to be an important player for us and the defender will certainly play that role during his spell at the club.

For now, we need to allow him to work hard towards his recovery before getting him involved in games.

