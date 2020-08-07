“Just a matter of time” good Arsenal update from respected journalist

Willian’s move to Arsenal is just a matter of time, according to the respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have emerged as the winger’s most likely destination after he failed to reach an agreement over a new deal with Chelsea.

The Blues had insisted that they can only offer him a two-year deal because he is over the age of 30.

However, he wants a three-year deal and that is what Arsenal has reportedly offered to give him.

The Gunners are looking to rebuild their team this summer after having a fine end to their last campaign.

Mikel Arteta enjoys working with the young players at his disposal, but the Spaniard knows that he will need some experienced heads if he wants to lead Arsenal to trophies and that is one reason he has targeted the Brazilian winger.

Willian has already won two Premier Leagues with Chelsea among other trophies and he will be valuable to the Gunners going forward.

Delivering an update on the transfer for the winger to the Emirates, Romano Tweeted: “Willian approved also by Arteta. Just a matter of time and he’ll until 2023 – confirmed.”

Adding Willian to his team will give Arteta one more top attacking player, but the Spaniard will also need defenders, fans will hope he signs one soon.