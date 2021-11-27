Just another day at the office for Arsenal’s kids as they brush Newcastle aside

The three points were never in doubt! by Shenel

Going into the game on paper it was a game that we were expected to win!

Yet of course you cannot blame any Arsenal fan for feeling nervous beforehand at what the result may be.

Our team although being on a good run before the Liverpool game, can at times be unpredictable. Yet more often than not, and more so recently, they come through with the results, so far so good on that front!

We started well and had many chances, controlling the ball well in all areas, but at one point you did think it wasn’t going to be our day with the collective misses and saves.

And so it was 0-0 at half time, but out we came and we took 11 minutes to break the deadlock in the second half, with a sublime goal for Bukayo Saka.

He unfortunately had to come off injured less than eight minutes later where we hope it isn’t serious, and on came Gabriel Martinelli, who finally was given a chance to shine, and he didn’t disappoint.

It took him only two minutes and with his second touch, controlled the ball well to lightly volley the ball over Dubravka and in to the far corner for 2-0.

Newcastle had their keeper to thank for keeping it at 2-0 with the key saves he made. Similarly we also had Aaron Ramsdale to thank for the clean sheet thanks to some key saves he too made.

All in all it was just another day at the office, with a deserved win.

But let’s not forget we face an even tougher test on Thursday when we face Manchester United. And the only big team, if you can call them that, we have beaten so far this season, is Spurs.

United are at rock bottom and Arsenal will be looking to build another good run, but let’s not underestimate the game or the opponent as both teams will be needing three points for very different reasons!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_