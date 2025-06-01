Just Arsenal End of Season Awards: Who is your Attacker of the Season?

It is time to open the voting for Just Arsenal’s 2024/25 Attacker of the Season, and we are doing things differently this year. I want to hear your scores for each player listed below, simply rate them from 1 to 10 in the comments, or email me at danielthemanofdestiny@googlemail.com , and I’ll tally the results.

Please remember, it’s just a bit of fun, so let’s respect each other’s opinions.

Here’s your shortlist. Be honest, be fair, and get voting…

Sterling – 2

Normally I wouldn’t be so critical of a loan.

After all it was a chance to get an experienced professional in who could allow Saka an occasional rest and if nothing else offer leadership to a young dressing room.

With Arsenal only paying 30 percent of his wages in many ways it was risk free.

No team with ambitions to win the Prem should ever be relying on a loan signing . Yet no one could have envisaged the injuries we got in attack meaning we could have done with the 30 year old to refind his mojo .

Yet Mikel Arteta had worked closely with the player at the Ethiad and it was clear within a couple of months he didn’t trust him anymore.

Making it more frustrating that our owners didn’t help the squad in January when they were told we were short up front and needed help.

In a sport where everyone talks surely research could have been done into why Man City didn’t offer Sterling a new contract or why he wasn’t going to be registered in any squads if he stayed at Stamford Bridge?

When we needed a goal often Sterling stayed on the bench even if not all subs were used. At times full backs were coming on as attacking options instead of him. When he was picked it would be for a few minutes.

No longer our problem but will be interesting where he goes next.

Will be amazed if he stays in England’s top flight.

Martinelli – 5

If you said to me a couple of years ago that some Gooners would reach the point where they would be content if the Brazilian was sold I would never have believed you.

While I like Arteta his management of the 23 year old is a classic example of why I doubt if the Spaniard has the ability to self reflect in the summer and learn from his mistakes.

Martinelli is indicative of Arteta being a great coach but maybe not a manager.

In the dark days of Uni Emery’s last couple of months and the transition to a new regime, Martinelli was a sign of hope, him and Saka the two youngsters not afraid to take risks, demanding the ball and wanting to make something happen.

Yet, while niggling injuries can’t be helped, the 23 year old has regressed .

It’s like he’s been over coached. You can’t fault in his work rate and willingness to track back but he rarely now takes on his man, he’s always cutting back, he stays on the left never switching positions.

Defenders are no longer scared of him.

Yet under another manager with more creative freedom I bet he does better.

Havertz – 5

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. Havertz became more appreciated when he was ruled out from Feb – May but that was only because we had zero striker to replace him.

In reality the German was on course to be getting an even lower score till he tore his hamstring.

Some of the chances he missed in Cup ties against Newcastle and Man United were crazy.

It’s not that the German doesn’t do a lot of things well. When defending narrow leads he can hold the ball up, win the ball in the air, force fouls from defenders, etc.

He’s just never going to be a natural finisher.

You don’t win the Prem with Kai Havertz as your sole forward.

Saka – 7

Only doesn’t get higher as he missed most of the second half of the season after an injury he did incredible to recover from so soon.

It was clear though his minutes were being managed for the Champions League.

Even when you felt in the first part of the campaign he wasn’t at his best his goal contribution numbers were impressive.

Yet with his usual partnership with Ben White on our right side and Odegaard below par there was an over reliance on the 23 year old.

With our tactics more conservative Arsenal were no longer making numerous chances every game, instead passing the ball sideways slowly relying on a moment of magic from their star boy.

Saka has the personality where he demands the ball and can handle the pressure of being the difference maker.

Long term though he needs some help.

Jesus – 4

Wherever it was fitness concerns or our manager losing faith the Brazilian started the season down the pecking order only getting the last few minutes of games to prove himself.

For the first time it was apparent that the 28 was lacking confidence like he was over thinking his final ball.

Like most attackers though he just needed to end his goal drought.

5 goals in 3 days against Crystal Palace looked to kick start his Arsenal career. This would have been timely with the injuries up front we would get before Jesus himself was ruled out for the rest of the year after an operation on his knee.

Ironically the injury might be the only reason he remains a Gunner beyond this summer.

Nwaneri – 6

It’s worth pointing out that when Odegaard was injured Mikel Arteta didn’t trust the then 17 year old to play in his usual position.

Yet when we were short of attacking options asking the teenager to play out wide was one of the internal solutions.

It’s part of the inconsistent man management of Nwaneri.

He’s got the personality to demand the call, the character to not be afraid to take a risk and clearly is not intimidated by the stage.

Yet in the run in the youngster wasn’t trusted. When we needed a goal against PSG at the Emirates he didn’t come on till the 89th minute.

In Paris he didn’t come off the bench at all.

You never know with our manager.

Is he just trying to protect an 18 year old by not playing him?

Does he feel the youngster is getting carried away with all the praise and attention?

Or has he seen something in training that he’s not impressed with?

Trossard – 6

Every title winning squad needs a Trossard.

All Champions have household names that are celebrated but just as crucial is having talent on the fringes who you can trust to come in and do a job.

Featuring in every League game, with 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, the Belgian played his part and shouldn’t be judged because not enough of his peers could do similar.

After scoring at Villa Park the 30 year old didn’t smile believed to be in frustration that he hadn’t started.

Little could he have envisaged that from the middle of January he would be one of the few available senior attackers at the club and from February the only one. That meant the expectation changed and In many ways he was let down that his employers didn’t bring in any help. He is never going to be the main man who is going to get you over the line at the highest level.

Arguably the best finisher at the club he was tried in the middle but plays better on the left.

You can never question his work rate.

Has earned a new contract.

Over to you, Gooners… Who has been your standout attacker this season? Rate each player from 1 to 10 in the comments, or email me at danielthemanofdestiny@googlemail.com. Don’t forget to get your votes in for our Defender and Midfielder of the Season too:

Looking forward to hearing your votes!

Dan Smith

