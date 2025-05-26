Just Arsenal End Of Season Awards: Who is your Defender of the season?

It is time to open the voting for Just Arsenal’s 2024/25 Defender of the Season, and we are doing things differently this year. I want to hear your scores for each player listed below, simply rate them from 1 to 10 in the comments, or email me at danielthemanofdestiny@googlemail.com, and I’ll tally the results.

Once we’ve got our winner, we’ll move on to midfielders and attackers before announcing the full Just Arsenal Team of the Season.

Please remember, it’s just a bit of fun, so let’s respect each other’s opinions.

Here’s your shortlist. Be honest, be fair, and get voting…

Gabriel – 9

Between him and Raya for Gunner of the Season in my view. For years, Gabriel has been excellent but prone to the odd error, this season, he cut those out. He has grown into a real leader and organiser, no longer afraid to rally those around him.

He is a major reason why Arsenal are no longer bullied at the back. Whether in a North London Derby or against Manchester City, he shows fire and fight for the badge. With Arteta placing huge emphasis on set pieces, Gabriel has also become our biggest aerial threats.

William Saliba – 8

Saliba may be a victim of his own success. After his standout performances at the Euros, he is now rightly seen as one of the best in the world.

That said, he has had more lapses this year, at the Vitality, the Bernabéu, and against Palace. Even so, he is only 24 and already at an elite level. If Arsenal do not match his ambition, we risk another Fabregas or Van Persie situation down the line.

Has Arteta managed the squad rotation fairly?

Jakub Kiwior – 6

Some fans have been a little patronising toward Kiwior, but I blame Arteta’s lack of trust. At times, instead of playing the £20m centre-back, he moved full-backs out of position or dropped Partey into defence.

That sends the wrong message. Kiwior stepped up when called upon, against Real Madrid and PSG, he looked composed and assured. He deserved more backing earlier in the season. Arsenal Legend, Ian Wright, insists that the Arsenal star can be an asset for the team.

Ben White – 4

A likeable character, but this was a quiet year. Limited to 13 starts, even when fit it felt like Arteta was reintroducing him cautiously. We missed his link-up with Saka and the balance he brings to that side of the pitch.

Since his surgery, he has struggled to regain sharpness, but there’s still hope for a full return to form.

Jurrien Timber – 8

After an ACL injury ruined his first season in England, Timber’s return has been a major positive. He was thrown into more minutes than planned but physically coped brilliantly.

Defensively, he is among the best in the division already. Going forward, he could offer more, but that might come down to tactical restrictions. His versatility has been crucial.

Riccardo Calafiori – 5

Some fans have been too critical of Calafiori. He has struggled with injuries, but when fit he’s shown real personality on the ball. His ability to drive forward adds something different.

There are rumours he may return to Serie A if Arsenal can recoup the fee, but that feels premature.

Kieran Tierney – 3

Limited appearances, but enough to warrant a rating. He was nearly offloaded last summer, and at one point, Arsenal were reportedly open to terminating his deal. Yet he kept his professionalism and gave everything when called upon.

His delivery into the box remains a strong point, and he has handled his situation with dignity.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 3

Another player affected by rotation. Zinchenko’s inverted role was worked out last season, and Arteta responded by limiting his involvement.

It is telling that in critical games, he was overlooked, even when midfielders like Partey and Jorginho were unavailable. He was only trusted in lower-stakes matches like the PSV second leg.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6

This one will divide opinion. He has shown great maturity and attacking intent since his December debut, but defensively, there have been errors. That is natural at 18, but Arsenal fans must avoid overhyping him too early.

If the defensive midfield role opens up next season, is it time for him to move back into that spot?

Over to you, Gooners…

Who has been your standout defender this season? Rate each player from 1 to 10 in the comments, or email me at danielthemanofdestiny@googlemail.com.

Looking forward to hearing your votes!