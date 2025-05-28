Just Arsenal End of Season Awards: Who is your Midfielder of the season?

It’s time to vote for Arsenal’s Midfielder of the Season – have your say!

It’s time to open the voting for JustArsenal’s 2024/25 Midfielder of the Season, and we’re doing things a little differently this year.

Rather than just picking a winner, I want to hear your scores for each player in the shortlist below. Simply rate each one out of 10 in the comments section, or email me directly at danielthemanofdestiny@googlemail.com, and I’ll tally the results.

Once we’ve found our top midfielder, we’ll move on to attackers before announcing the full JustArsenal Team of the Season.

Vote for your Arsenal Defender of the Season here.

As always, this is meant to be a bit of fun, so let’s respect each other’s opinions and keep things friendly. Be honest, be fair—and get voting!

Dan’s scores for each Arsenal midfielder

Jorginho – 4

Didn’t feature enough to earn a higher score, but when called upon, he rarely let us down. The 33-year-old brought calmness in big games like the North London Derby, and his tactical intelligence has made him a key figure off the pitch.

There were even calls for him to extend his deal, especially with suggestions that he acts as a bridge between players and coaching staff. Many believe he’s a future manager in the making.

It now looks like he’ll return to Brazil this summer, but he leaves with his head held high.

Thomas Partey – 7

The irony? Partey has finally stayed fit, just as Arsenal appear ready to move on.

Despite constant injury concerns in past seasons, the Ghanaian delivered a healthy final campaign, though Arteta’s decision to use him at right-back occasionally raised eyebrows.

He remains a classy, effortless midfielder, but his laid-back style can sometimes frustrate. As it stands, this could be his farewell year.

Declan Rice – 8

Would have scored higher if judged solely on the second half of the season.

Rice admitted he wasn’t at his best early on, possibly mentally drained from England’s Euro 2024 disappointment, but after Christmas he stepped up massively.

His runs into the box became more frequent, and at times, he even played further forward than Ødegaard.

His display at the Bernabéu was arguably the best individual performance of the season.

Arteta’s decision to drop him deeper against PSG proved costly. A reminder that long-term, his best position might be more advanced.

He does need to sharpen up in the air, though, he missed a few big chances with his head.

Mikel Merino – 5

Injuries up front saw Merino used as a makeshift striker, his only real route into the starting XI.

While that versatility is admirable, it highlights how little impact he made as a midfielder. He rarely controlled matches or dictated tempo.

A generous score, given the context, many foreign players need time to settle, but he hasn’t justified the £32 million fee yet.

That said, when he reverted to midfield, he looked more confident and composed. Hopefully, that carries into next season.

Martin Ødegaard – 4

From day one, I’ve questioned whether Ødegaard is the right captain.

He’s been honest about his struggles and may eventually admit he was never fully fit after his foot injury.

The bigger issue? Arsenal’s overreliance on him for creativity. With little movement, few overlaps, and slow build-up play, everything ends at Ødegaard’s feet, and he’s expected to produce magic under pressure.

That’s led to overthinking, hesitation, and declining output.

He represents the current Arsenal perfectly: talented, but still falling short in decisive moments.

Next season, he may start under scrutiny, but let’s not become a fanbase that singles players out unfairly.

So, who was your standout midfielder?

Rate each of the players above from 1 to 10 in the comments section or email your scores to danielthemanofdestiny@googlemail.com.

Let the voting begin!

Dan Smith

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…