Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith believes Gooners owe Liverpool an apology after Spurs postponement

Today’s North London Derby has been postponed after a request from Arsenal because of a lack of outfield players. This is the 21st game that has been put back by the Premier League but the first one that the Gunners themselves have requested.

The glut of postponements is because the EPL brought in new rules as the Omicron variant spread across the country like wildfire, but there is uproar from our opponents because of the fact that Arsenal reportedly only have one player that has Covid in the squad.

The League stated in their announcement: “The decision is a result of a combination of COVID-19, existing and recent injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. All clubs are able to apply for a postponement if COVID-19 infections are a factor in their request.”

“So, one player infected counts as “a factor” and many pundits are not happy with the decision, and I am sure we all remember a couple of weeks ago when Gooners slammed Liverpool for postponing our League Cup semi-final….

