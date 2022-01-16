Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith believes Gooners owe Liverpool an apology after Spurs postponement

Today’s North London Derby has been postponed after a request from Arsenal because of a lack of outfield players. This is the 21st game that has been put back by the Premier League but the first one that the Gunners themselves have requested.
The glut of postponements is because the EPL brought in new rules as the Omicron variant spread across the country like wildfire, but there is uproar from our opponents because of the fact that Arsenal reportedly only have one player that has Covid in the squad.
The League stated in their announcement: “The decision is a result of a combination of COVID-19, existing and recent injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. All clubs are able to apply for a postponement if COVID-19 infections are a factor in their request.”
“So, one player infected counts as “a factor” and many pundits are not happy with the decision, and I am sure we all remember a couple of weeks ago when Gooners slammed Liverpool for postponing our League Cup semi-final….
This is what our very own Dan Smith has to say about the situation….
Apparently we have 1 covid case.
I mean …..,
Bollocks, if Liverpool can get away with it then why can’t we. We were wronged and followed suit. Can’t be one rule for them and another for us
What’s bollocks about my post
1 covid case =facts
Unless you know different
Our club as just used a deadly virus as an excuse because of poor planning .
Pretty scummy move on our part and any other club that as done the same .
Less swearing please…. No need on a family website.
Shortboygooner that is such an unbelievably bad attitude. Just because someone else has done it, doesn’t mean it’s right. I’d rather do the right thing than do something we moaned about another team doing, nothing worse than a hypocrite.
From my understanding it’s not Covid, injury or players at AFCON specific. I believe postponements happen based on the number of 1st team players available to be in the match day squad regardless of why they are absent.
Agree PJ SA
I agree that this is not totally fair but I don’t require we apologise to any team. No one apologize to us for all the wrong calls we have been having. Let’s just get on with it.
I think that the big complaint against Liverpool by our fans and some bloggers was that they faked most of the Covid results just in order to get a postponement, while Arsenal have been open about having just the one with the rest of the absences being a mixture of illness, injuries and players taking part in the ACON tournament. I can understand other teams criticising us over this but Arsenal have not been dishonest in any way and as such I’d say that we owe no apologies at all other than for possibly inconveniencing travelling supporters.
Liverpool had false positive tests that most people didn’t know about when they were calling Liverpool. There has been no proof of “fake” tests. I know from where i work, people have had false positive readings, i knew two on the same day.
Unless you are unable to field 11 players, no team should have a game called off for any reason. The Premier league have allowed this too get out of hand and it is getting to the stage where we will have games every 2 or 3 days for some and then there will be another problem. Squads of all team should have been forced to be used. That would have been fairer to every team, put more emphasis on managing their squads better as far as jabs, loans, sales and not disrupted the league. Just a note, i believe no FA cup games were cancelled due to covid.
Or injuries!!!
All the previous postponements were for illness and injuries as well as Coviaàd. Arsenal suffered in the first three games with illness and injury but the request for postponement had not yet been introduced. Arteta was the first manager in the league to get covid. Liverpool got a request for a postponement granted so the FA were obligated to grant Arsenals request. Simple straightforward and fair decision.
‘Big club’ spurs crying tears they couldn’t play a severely weakened Arsenal team. Too scared to play our full side? Absolutely classless club statement too
Just like some Arsenal fans they wanted to play a weak Liverpool side .
Too scared to play their full side ?
100% Daniel