Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses why 6th place is now progress? Call me negative…

Just Arsenal’s very own Dan Smith discusses why he has been labelled ‘Mr Negative’ because he was continually predicting all season that Mikel Arteta’s young team would not have the mentality to end up in the Champions League places.
He does not hold back on why fans are happy with our progress. The one thing that really annoys him is the fact that many fans would be happy if Arsenal continue to finish in the Top Six next season, whereas the great Arsene Wenger was hounded out by the Arsenal fans for ‘only’ finishing 4th!!!
Enjoy!
They don’t have the mentality to finish top four – at least going by what we saw last season.
My concern is when the pressure is on they just fold and vanish from matches. The Spurs game was an example. Newcastle, Southampton., Brighton and Palace are further examples. Its not good enough to beat the likes of Chelsea and United then take the day off against these teams.
Arsenal have the foundation of a good team but a young team and inexperienced manager is a combination that does not bode well for maintaining continuity.
I don’t know – perhaps MA and Edu have a transfer plan in place for this summer but its not about just spending money – tactics and people management are essential..
I suspect it will be much the same next season until fan disharmony forces MA out…
