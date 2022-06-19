Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses why 6th place is now progress? Call me negative…

Just Arsenal’s very own Dan Smith discusses why he has been labelled ‘Mr Negative’ because he was continually predicting all season that Mikel Arteta’s young team would not have the mentality to end up in the Champions League places.

He does not hold back on why fans are happy with our progress. The one thing that really annoys him is the fact that many fans would be happy if Arsenal continue to finish in the Top Six next season, whereas the great Arsene Wenger was hounded out by the Arsenal fans for ‘only’ finishing 4th!!!

Enjoy!

