Just Arsenal Show – Our optimistic Gooner Matt Smith discusses our positive transfer window

The Just Arsenal Show Podcast
Today we would like to introduce our newest video blogger, Matt Smith from East London. He is an avid Gooner and his expansive knowledge about Arsenal makes for an interesting listen.
Today he is extremely happy about the signings that Arteta and Edu have made so far and he is looking forward to seeing even more arrivals in the next two months. It is great to hear his positive slant on the direction the club are going in and is really looking forward to the new season.
Enjoy the podcast and if you like it please subscribe for further updates from Matt, Rob and Alfie, Dan, and we also post the official press conferences given by Mikel Arteta before and after every single game…..
Please let us know what you think of Matt’s video in the comments below…
Turner (no pl experience)
Marquinhos (no pl experience)
Vieira (broken foot)
Jesus
I will get excited if we add some more experience
Atid
Turner… extensive International experience with the USA team
Vieira……minor injury and will be back for pre season. Portuguese International and league winner last season.
Marquinhos…….exciting prospect that played in 33 games for the team that won the campeonato. Brazil U17 International
Jesus….. nuff said
So refreshing to hear a blogger who is an
optimist! Eh DAN S !!?
Of course Alfie and Rob are also optimists, so perhaps now we who see the clear progress being made are actually in the majority, finally!
Its always the negitive ones who shout loudest and longest and somethimes fool we optimists into thinking they are more numerous than they actually are!
It must be such a burden carrying that huge negative boulder on your shoulders around all the time!
Of course when you have mindset that looks forward to things rather than dreads and fears everything in your path, then life becomes far easier, happier and fulfilling.
Even, for a moment, putting our club aside, can anyone even imagine Klopp or Pep letting a single one of their players ever being negative! Nor can I and that is a large part of WHY they are winners.
SOME GOONERS NEVER LEARN THOUGH.