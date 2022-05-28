Just Arsenal Show Video – Alfie and Rob discuss Nketiah and Elneny’s new contracts

The Just Arsenal Show is back for the summer, with a collaboration between us and WeLoveYouArsenal, fronted by Alfie Culshaw and his good friend Rob.

Today’s video is a discussion on the merits or otherwise of our two newest contract extensions involving Eddie Nketiah and Mo Elneny, and what this means for Arsenal’s upcoming transfer window, and how it will affect Arteta and Edu’s transfer dealings this summer, and the long term effects on our success in the 2022/23 EPL Season.

Enjoy!

