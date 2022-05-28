Just Arsenal Show Video – Alfie and Rob discuss Nketiah and Elneny’s new contracts

The Just Arsenal Show is back for the summer, with a collaboration between us and WeLoveYouArsenal, fronted by Alfie Culshaw and his good friend Rob.
Today’s video is a discussion on the merits or otherwise of our two newest contract extensions involving Eddie Nketiah and Mo Elneny, and what this means for Arsenal’s upcoming transfer window, and how it will affect Arteta and Edu’s transfer dealings this summer, and the long term effects on our success in the 2022/23 EPL Season.
Enjoy!
Great to see this JA channel.
Not sure I’m happy with Nketiah being given a long expensive contract, smells of ‘Willian’. Nketiah is not good enough so it’s worrying. Looking forwards for new episodes/discussions. There is no room for negligent management…..like Edu/Arteta not buying in January. What a massive mistake that definitely cost us Champions League qualification to the Spuds….not nice.
I will be watching regularly.
Eddie’s new contract bears absolutely no resemblance to Willian what so ever. Really don’t get that comparison.
WeloveyouArsenal is that another website?
It’s a YOUTUBE site.
I never heard of it before I must check that out.
I will be putting some of their videos on over the summer as well. (Including one on Jesus that I posted yesterday)
Alfie is a fanatic and an encyclopedia when it comes to Arsenal, so I know that him and Rob are worth listening to for their insights into the club.
Arteta and Edu are Right to give those guys Contract extension because we All Saw what They did in The last eight Matches of the Season! 🙂 we Love them cos #_Arsenal Is Home! 🙁
Hmmmm was always told if you’ve nothing nice to say don’t say nothing at all..
I don’t always subscribe to this but on this instance here are my thoughts on these two contracts:
No problem with elneny as a bench option and fill in for some Thursday night games .. but nketiah talk an early sign of lack of club ambition … no one has come in for him even though he could be taken for nothing which is telling .. palace talk has died down because their focus is on Gallagher who is a patently higher level of class … we will be stuck with a championship level player with limited energy and on stupid wages … the talk of improvement was on show where exactly against Leeds Spurs and Newcastle? … we need two quality goal scoring options this window to stand any chance of retaining 5th place let alone moving ahead .. this guy can’t seriously be considered one of them worrying early signs for me …