Just because Gyokeres couldn’t score against Arsenal doesn’t make him a bad player

Gyökeres has received very needless criticism from the Arsenal faithful despite showing glimpses of brilliance.

Ahead of the clash against Sporting Lisbon last time out, gooners were keenly anticipating a closer look at a player who had been setting Europe alight, this being none other than the Swedish sensation, Victor Gyökeres who has a total of over 30 goals for club and country so far this campaign. The anticipation was also due to the fact that the Gunners had (according to reports) a long standing interest in the Swede.

Arsenal ran out 5-1 winners against his parent club with the Gunners doing a good job in silencing a striker that has been scoring for fun this season. This led to him getting mocked not just off the pitch but on it as well when Gabriel seemingly appeared to copy his celebration with his own unique version.

His performance certainly left many gooners underwhelmed with some even going as far as criticizing Gyökeres for “being nothing special.” This is certainly over the top criticism of a man who certainly showed glimpses of his quality.

It’s not easy coming up against a team like Arsenal who defend the way they do, any top striker in world football will struggle against the pair of Gabriel and Saliba!

Also it’s not like he didn’t show flashes of his quality. Just the way he was able to fashion some chances for himself despite very little service just shows what a good striker he is. His shot off the post while absolutely beating Kiwior for pace and power is a very good example of elite center forward play when his team is under pressure.

This and many more instances prove that his criticism from some sections of the fanbase is unfair, furthermore it also points at him being a potentially fine addition to the side if we eventually decide to push through with the transfer.

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

