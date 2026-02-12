“Just enjoy that.” Arteta insists that Arsenal must focus on its own matches

Arsenal’s supporters and players were left disappointed after Liverpool failed to overcome Manchester City at the weekend, denying the Gunners the opportunity to move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table. A City defeat would have handed Arsenal a significant advantage in the title race, but the reigning champions produced the result they required to keep the gap at six points.

City were fully aware of the importance of the fixture and approached it with determination, ultimately doing enough to secure victory. The outcome ensured that the contest for the title remains finely balanced as the season progresses. Arsenal are still due to visit City before the campaign concludes, a fixture that could prove decisive in shaping the final standings.

Title Race Remains Wide Open

Despite Arsenal’s strong form in recent months, the season is far from a foregone conclusion. Both clubs are likely to face further challenges, and dropped points could yet alter the race’s trajectory. Consistency will therefore be crucial if either side is to lift the Premier League trophy in the summer.

Arsenal will be keen to maintain the high standards they have set, having demonstrated resilience and quality throughout the campaign. While there was understandable frustration that City did not lose at Anfield, the focus within the squad must remain on their own performances rather than external results.

Arteta Calls for Focus

As reported by Arsenal Media, Mikel Arteta acknowledged the sense of disappointment but stressed the importance of concentrating on controllable factors. He said, “I understand [frustration that City won], but these are things we cannot control. We have to focus on us, in the present, and every three days what’s coming, and just enjoy that.”

His comments underline a measured approach as Arsenal navigate the final stretch of the season. By maintaining composure and focusing on their own fixtures, the Gunners will hope to sustain their challenge and capitalise on any opportunities that arise in the weeks ahead.