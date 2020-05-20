“Just getting started” – Arsenal drop possible Bukayo Saka contract hint

Arsenal have excited some fans with this Bukayo Saka Instagram post.

An Arsenal Instagram post has caused a bit of a stir as it looks like the Gunners may be hinting at wonderkid Bukayo Saka staying with the club.

The talented 18-year-old has had a superb breakthrough season at the Emirates Stadium, establishing himself as surely one of the biggest prospects in English football.

It would be a huge blow for us to lose Saka so early on in what is likely to be a fine career, but we’re running out of time to tie him down to a new deal as his current contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

Still, check out this Instagram post from Arsenal’s official account, with some of the comments suggesting fans think this might be a hint about Saka’s future…

Of course, if Saka was “Just getting started” at Arsenal, then that implies he could be staying on to provide us with more big moments.

Let’s hope we can resolve this issue as soon as possible!