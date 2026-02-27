“Just going to do the same” Alan Shearer predicts the Arsenal-Chelsea game

Alan Shearer has offered his prediction for the upcoming Arsenal vs Chelsea fixture, with the Gunners seeking a second consecutive victory after defeating Tottenham in their previous outing.

Mikel Arteta’s side has consistently performed well in London derbies during his tenure, and this latest encounter presents another opportunity to underline his credentials as a coach. Arsenal have developed a reputation for rising to significant occasions, particularly against familiar domestic rivals.

A Tough Test at the Emirates

Liam Rosenior has already faced Arsenal twice in his role as Chelsea manager and will be determined to secure a positive result on this occasion. However, the task appears formidable. The match will take place at the Emirates, where Chelsea were beaten the last time the sides met, courtesy of a late goal from Kai Havertz. That outcome reinforced Arsenal’s growing authority on home soil.

With Liverpool applying pressure in the race for a top-four finish, Chelsea cannot afford another setback. Nevertheless, Arsenal have frequently delivered when expectations are highest at the Emirates, and their supporters will be confident of another strong performance. The Gunners’ cohesion and momentum could prove decisive once again.

Shearer’s Verdict

Shearer, who has closely monitored both teams throughout the season, believes Arsenal will emerge victorious. Speaking via the Metro, he said, “The belief and everything that goes with winning against Tottenham in the way they did, I think Arsenal are just going to do the same to Chelsea and overpower them.

“They’ll have too much for them all over the pitch. I’m still really not convinced by Chelsea at the back. Defensively, Rosenior keeps picking different personnel and they haven’t been great defensively, which has to change if they’re going to get into the top four.”

His assessment reflects ongoing concerns about Chelsea’s defensive stability and highlights the confidence surrounding Arsenal ahead of this high-profile clash.