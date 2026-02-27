Alan Shearer
Arsenal News Gooner News

“Just going to do the same” Alan Shearer predicts the Arsenal-Chelsea game

Alan Shearer (Getty Images)

Alan Shearer has offered his prediction for the upcoming Arsenal vs Chelsea fixture, with the Gunners seeking a second consecutive victory after defeating Tottenham in their previous outing.

Mikel Arteta’s side has consistently performed well in London derbies during his tenure, and this latest encounter presents another opportunity to underline his credentials as a coach. Arsenal have developed a reputation for rising to significant occasions, particularly against familiar domestic rivals.

A Tough Test at the Emirates

Liam Rosenior has already faced Arsenal twice in his role as Chelsea manager and will be determined to secure a positive result on this occasion. However, the task appears formidable. The match will take place at the Emirates, where Chelsea were beaten the last time the sides met, courtesy of a late goal from Kai Havertz. That outcome reinforced Arsenal’s growing authority on home soil.

With Liverpool applying pressure in the race for a top-four finish, Chelsea cannot afford another setback. Nevertheless, Arsenal have frequently delivered when expectations are highest at the Emirates, and their supporters will be confident of another strong performance. The Gunners’ cohesion and momentum could prove decisive once again.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Shearer’s Verdict

Shearer, who has closely monitored both teams throughout the season, believes Arsenal will emerge victorious. Speaking via the Metro, he said, “The belief and everything that goes with winning against Tottenham in the way they did, I think Arsenal are just going to do the same to Chelsea and overpower them.

“They’ll have too much for them all over the pitch. I’m still really not convinced by Chelsea at the back. Defensively, Rosenior keeps picking different personnel and they haven’t been great defensively, which has to change if they’re going to get into the top four.”

His assessment reflects ongoing concerns about Chelsea’s defensive stability and highlights the confidence surrounding Arsenal ahead of this high-profile clash.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Declan Rice Newcastle
Why Declan Rice could be frustrated the most if Arsenal does not win title
Arsenal v Chelsea match preview and prediction
Journalist reveals why Arsenal’s depth is just bigger than Man City’s
Posted by

Tags Alan Shearer

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors