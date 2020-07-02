Just how important is Aubameyang to Arsenal?

Just how important is Aubameyang? by ThirdManJW

Congratulations to Aubameyang who has just reached 50 premier league goals in record time for an Arsenal player, getting there before the likes of Henry and Wright. A feat even more remarkable when one

considers how bad an Arsenal team he’s been playing in, and he rarely even gets to play up front!

In total, it’s now 63 goals in 101 games for Arsenal, and barely playing as a striker. Even if he stays with us, it’s a shame he isn’t a little younger, because he would really be pushing Wright’s and Henry’s records. He’s that good! Baffling how this guy cannot get a game up front in a terrible team, but luckily, he’s still doing the business for us.

In my opinion, I pray he stays, because he’s our only genuine world class player. Just his presence gives everyone a lift, and it’s priceless, having a striker so deadly and calm in front of goal. The club failed Sanchez, and so far, we have failed Aubameyang, so I wouldn’t begrudge him a move. We can only hope Arsenal FINALLY start building a team around one of our world class players (our only one in this case), instead of surrounding our talent with dross, like we usually do! Some may say age isn’t on his side, but look how fit, and quick he still is. I don’t see why we couldn’t get at least another few high-quality seasons out of him. Especially if played as a striker, so he didn’t have to keep tracking back.

Love this guy! Whatever happens during the summer, I won’t have a bad word to say about him. He’s been outstanding for us!

ThirdManJW