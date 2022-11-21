Just how much are injuries hurting the Arsenal Women’s team right now?

Just how much are Arsenal Women’s injuries hurting them right now? By Michelle

Our gunners were on the winning streak of all winning streaks, setting a new WSL record with 14 consecutive wins in the league across last season and this. Then, boom! What goes up must eventually come done. Bang! On Saturday, at Emirates Stadium, with over 40,000 bums on seats, Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season, at the hands of Manchester United Women, with an eventual score of Arsenal 2-3 Man Utd.

Prior to the clash with Man Utd we talked about Team News, Stats & Facts. We reported that Captain Kim Little, Lina Hurtig, Leah Williamson, Rafaelle Souza, and Teyah Goldie were not available for selection through injury. But that, despite picking up minor injuries at England camp, Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy should be fit for the tie, which they were, with Jordan Nobbs captaining Arsenal on this fateful afternoon.

Eidevall’s squad have been coping with injuries on several of their key players and coping quite nicely thank you, up until now that is.

Rafaelle Souza has been out of action since the end of September, after suffering a significant metatarsal bone injury to her foot, during a Champions League qualifier against Ajax. Rafaelle also captains Brazil Women’s team and had to withdraw from international duties. Arsenal have issued no update as to progress on her injury.

Leah Williamson, also captain for her national England team, the Lionesses, also suffered a similar foot injury and had to withdraw from international duties. Jonas Eidevall confirmed that Leah was now back in training with her Arsenal teammates, but is not yet match fit.

Injured youngster Teyah Goldie has been out of action more long term.

Lina Hurtig signed for Arsenal in August this year. Hurtig picked up an injury recently and is not yet match fit. She also had to withdraw from international duties with Sweden.

But, in my opinion, our Gunners really big trouble started when Captain Kim Little hobbled off with a knee injury picked up at the end of October when Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1 at Meadow Park.

Kim Little is such an experienced pivotal player on the pitch for Arsenal and, whilst Jordan Nobbs has done a great job in substituting for Kim as she recovers, but she’s Jordan (and that’s fab!) but she’s not our Kimmy. Their styles are completely different. We need our little Scottish Terrier back, chasing and defending through the midfield and orchestrating the entire squad. We understand that Kim is recovering well but just isn’t quite there yet.

And to add to Eidevall’s seemingly ever-increasing team woes, Beth Mead ended a rough week in tears, and sparked injury concerns during the final few minutes of the Arsenal v Man Utd clash on Saturday, after last week withdrawing from the England squad due to family circumstances. Arsenal have not issued any update on whether Beth’s injury is significant or if it will affect her availability for the squad. Her loss from the team, no matter how temporary, would be significant.

We wish Beth and all her injured teammates all the very best with their recoveries. Our Gunners will face their next Champions League challenge in just three days time on 24th November in Italy, as they take on Juventus, before heading back to their next WSL fixture at Meadow Park, against Everton.

As soon as we know any more we’ll be sure to update.

Michelle Maxwell

