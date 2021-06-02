Just how much better is Andre Onana compared to Bernd Leno?

How good is Andre Onana?
Several reports have suggested that Arsenal intend to buy Ajax’s former number one Andre Onana this summer, regardless of the result of his hearing on Wednesday on doping violation.
25 years is a pretty young age for a goalkeeper. And when you combine it with world class qualities, it just puts a cherry on the cake.
Just 18 months ago, Onana was valued almost double of his current market worth of £27.00m. Although it seems Arsenal will be paying even a lot less than that figure if the deal goes through this week! European heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Chelsea were seriously linked to him before his one-year ban by UEFA in February, and would not have made much nuisance about paying in the £40-50 million region for the Ajax star.
Nobody could have argued with the interested suitors that they were overpaying for the former La Masia graduate. Before his suspension, he kept 83 clean sheets and shipped in just 180 goals for Ajax in his 204 appearances for them. That’s less than a goal per match.
His exceptional numbers are not only limited to the Eredivisie, as the shot-stopper has kept 20 clean sheets in European tournaments in the form of Champions League and the Europa League. Conceding just 65 goals from 53 games (including qualifiers) is an impressive number for a player who was still in his early 20s.
When placed in the same bracket of established Premier League goalkeepers, his figures look even more promising. Onana had a Save Percentage of 80% and 77.8% in the Domestic and the Champions League respectively. He was slightly ahead of Manchester City’s Ederson, whose figures stood at 75% and 77.3%.
Although Liverpool’s Alisson outshone him in the Champions League by the tiniest of margins (Alisson’s SP is 78.3% and Onana’s is 77.8%), the Cameroonian, who has won two league titles with Ajax, topped the pair when it came to the Domestic league (Onana’s number is 80% while Alisson’s is 74.8%).
When Onana’s figures were collated with Arsenal’s number one shot-stopper in Bernd Leno, it would not be harsh to say that they cannot be named in the same breath.
The German’s levels are way below (69.2 in Premier League; 69 in Europa League) than the Cameroonian.
…
Onana’s hands will not be the only thing that Arsenal will be cashing in on. The goalkeeper’s legs are no less special than his own hands. There are few shot-stoppers in the entire world who are as comfortable and effective when playing out from the back than the 25-year-old.
The Pass Completion, Passes Attempted and Pass Completion Percentage numbers (>40 yards) give us more context of the talent the Cameroon international possesses.
Onana’s numericals stood at 8.33, 17.83 and 46.7%. While Ederson’s was 3.95, 8.57 and 46.1%, Alisson’s numbers stood at 4.20, 8.59 and 48.9%. Putting Leno in the same conversation doesn’t do much justice to the trio.
The German’s figures were at a lowly 3.03, 9.37 and 32.3%.
The above stats show that Manchester City and Liverpool hardly play much long balls. But when they do, they have goalkeepers who are effective at doing that. Ajax’s Andre Onana is almost neck to neck with his Premier League compatriots.
And given that Onana is 42 months younger than Alisson and 32 months younger than Ederson, we can come to one conclusion, that he has a higher ceiling for development than the two.
The price at which he is available makes the deal even more appealing. Thus, Arsenal can complete a shrewd signing if they acquire the services of the Cameroonian, a player destined for the top.
In general I pay little attention to stats, unless backed up by other tangible evidence of top class ability But with keepers, the stats given are blinfdingly clear and assuming, as I must of course do, that these stats are correct they show a top class keeper and one that SEEMS to be in a higher class then LENO.
As such – and given that a keeper is always the single most vital position where real quality is needed- we should certainly pull out all the stops to land him.
Agreed, Jon fox.
Agreed
Yes
Sell Leno
Leno has no control over his area. Not very good with his legs and wait for ‘years’ before releasing the ball thus slowing down play.
He’s error prone
Just let him go. Wrong decision for keeping him and selling EMI
His stats sound good, but we must prioritize selling some of our strikers first
Our ball dispossession often started from our CF, then our defense and GK were exposed because of it. So we need to get a new one
League performing in, quality of defence played behind and standard of opposition faced should be considered.
However, Onana’s returns are very impressive.
Given that I honestly believe Onana’s superior ability with his distribution off the deck are a major factor here, given Mikels’ persistence with playing out of the back.
All our major targets look to be African which will be a huge problem with CAN rescheduled to January like before. Imagine being without onana, tabsoba, bissouma, partey, elneny aubameyang, pepe. That 7 out of 25 squad
Thank goodness for the Academy! 😀
The Ajax man plays in a one club league so should have top stats
Yet he is conceeding more than one goal per game average.
Leno conceded 39 goals in 38 league games in what was for him and the club another poor season. So what’s the diff?
Szczesny and Fabianski have excelled since being dumped from Arsenal.
Leno is not the problem.
It’s like Bellerin at RB is not the problem nor Xhaka at DM is not the problem. Nor were Guendouzi
Saliba or Willock a problem. Iwobi was not a problem
Emery got Arsenal to the EL final and one point off CL with a far weaker squad. Now with Leno Gabriel Tierney Partey Saka Odegaard Ceballos ESR Auba Pepe and Lacazette Arsenal has a squad which should have finished 5th at worst and made the El final.
Ideally we would hire a manager who can extract the best from this top class squad like Tuchel did at Chelsea.
But the manager blames the players and wants to spend up large in the market. Cheque book management is Is.
wyoming you really need to see a doctor as your obsession with sacking arteta is getting out of hand. It really unhealthy, really. For your own sake.
Or his obsession with “one club leagues”. Apparently to Wyoming, the other clubs shouldn’t bother to enter a team or turn up on match day.
Leno conceded 37 goals I believe Mat Ryan conceded goals against villa and Fulham 😛
“this top class squad”
And I thought it was only Onana up on a drugs bust !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
(allegedly).