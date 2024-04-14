“Just keep doing it.” Fabregas sends a message to Arsenal in the title race

Cesc Fàbregas has encouraged Arsenal players to maintain their current form as they approach their first league title in 20 years.
Under Mikel Arteta’s management, Arsenal currently leads the Premier League table and have established themselves as one of the top clubs in Europe.
They occupy the top spot ahead of Liverpool on goal difference and are considered strong contenders for the title.
In 2024, Arsenal has demonstrated unparalleled dominance in the Premier League, remaining unbeaten and suffering just a single draw.
However, both Liverpool and Manchester City are still in contention, and Arsenal must maintain their high level of performance to secure the English championship.
While reflecting on their season so far, Fabregas said, as quoted by Metro Sport:
‘You have been working for eight, nine months, the whole season to get into this position and you just want to get the best out of it.
‘Whatever brought you here, don’t change anything, just keep doing it.
‘They are on the right way, 100 per cent they are getting there, 100 per cent they are now Arsenal.
‘You go around Europe, you speak to coaches, top teams, fans and they will all say that Arsenal are one of the best teams to watch and compete.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have to stay focused on winning one game at a time, and we truly should not change our current approach because it is working.
Let’s celebrate The Invincibles!
Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Invincibles…
Somebody didn’t check the League table this morning, but I’m sure we’ll be back on top this evening😃.
I don’t think this interview was done this morning Jax…
Talking about speaking it into been, surely a convincing win must be on the cards with one eye firmly on Munich.
And with Newcastle handing the Spuds a nice spanking yesterday, the Birmingham outfit is assured of remaining in fourth spot regardless of the outcome today
It is plain that FABREGAS is still a GOONER AT HEART!!
Lots of Gooner have been unfait to him aswhen he came back to England but not to us but to Chelsea.
But it was widely known that he WANTED to come to us, but Wenger, DISASTOUSLY IMO, made the huge and long lasting error of preferring a massively talented OZIL but also a man without a shred of character or honour, which means he was intractably IDLE.
IF ONLY AW HAD DONE WHAT HE OUGHT TO HAVE DONE AND BROUGHT CF BACK. SIGH!
But what happened was history and therafter we paid a massive price for that awful AW MISTAKE.