“Just keep doing it.” Fabregas sends a message to Arsenal in the title race

Cesc Fàbregas has encouraged Arsenal players to maintain their current form as they approach their first league title in 20 years.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, Arsenal currently leads the Premier League table and have established themselves as one of the top clubs in Europe.

They occupy the top spot ahead of Liverpool on goal difference and are considered strong contenders for the title.

In 2024, Arsenal has demonstrated unparalleled dominance in the Premier League, remaining unbeaten and suffering just a single draw.

However, both Liverpool and Manchester City are still in contention, and Arsenal must maintain their high level of performance to secure the English championship.

While reflecting on their season so far, Fabregas said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘You have been working for eight, nine months, the whole season to get into this position and you just want to get the best out of it.

‘Whatever brought you here, don’t change anything, just keep doing it.

‘They are on the right way, 100 per cent they are getting there, 100 per cent they are now Arsenal.

‘You go around Europe, you speak to coaches, top teams, fans and they will all say that Arsenal are one of the best teams to watch and compete.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to stay focused on winning one game at a time, and we truly should not change our current approach because it is working.

