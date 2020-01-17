David Ornstein, a well-regarded source when it comes to Arsenal transfers, has suggested that the Gunners’ reported interested in Brazilian ace Bruno Guimaraes is ‘just media speculation’.

Ornstein made the claim on the latest edition of the Athletic’s Transfer Daily podcast (subscription required). It’s added that this is a ‘similar situation’ to our apparent interest in Gremio ace Everton Soares last summer.

Goal report that Atletico Paranaense value central midfielder Guimaraes at €25m (£21m). Over the last week we’ve seen several reports linking us to a move for the Brazilian ace.

This interest seemed to be solid when Paranaense’s president Mario Celso Petraglia recently expressed, as per Portuguese outlet O Jogo, that the Gunners were interested in the midfielder.

Ornstein’s latest claims appear to have poured cold water on these rumours.

Here’s what Ornstein had to say on the Guimaraes front:

“Bruno Guimaraes I don’t know very much about and I’ve been told by a couple of people that this is just media speculation at the moment.”