David Ornstein, a well-regarded source when it comes to Arsenal transfers, has suggested that the Gunners’ reported interested in Brazilian ace Bruno Guimaraes is ‘just media speculation’.
Ornstein made the claim on the latest edition of the Athletic’s Transfer Daily podcast (subscription required). It’s added that this is a ‘similar situation’ to our apparent interest in Gremio ace Everton Soares last summer.
Goal report that Atletico Paranaense value central midfielder Guimaraes at €25m (£21m). Over the last week we’ve seen several reports linking us to a move for the Brazilian ace.
This interest seemed to be solid when Paranaense’s president Mario Celso Petraglia recently expressed, as per Portuguese outlet O Jogo, that the Gunners were interested in the midfielder.
Ornstein’s latest claims appear to have poured cold water on these rumours.
Here’s what Ornstein had to say on the Guimaraes front:
The Brazil Under-23s ace has become an important player since breaking through into Paranaense’s first-team, the youngster already has 84 appearances to his name.
Last season, the midfield maestro made 35 appearances across all competitions for his side, chipping in with four goals and three assists.
It seems as though we could certainly with some added talent in the middle of the park, eyeing a move for a younger player could be wise as this could set up a partnership with gem Mateo Guendouzi for many years.
Can he help with our left back crisis?
There is no LB crisis, because:
– Kolasinac might be able to play at Stamford Bridge
– Saka has been doing decent job in that role
– Maitland-Niles played well as an LB before and he could do it again if required
I don’t think Guimaraes would come, unless Xhaka or Torreira leaves
Kolasinac could also be shifted to the left DM position if Kurzawa joins us
And BTW, Everton Soares’ attacking stats are not great in this season, so we have saved a lot of money by buying Martinelli instead
I believe he was an option if xhaka left, it was someone we were looking at to replace xhaka. Benfica are close to signing him.