“Just not right” What Merson thinks will happen when Arsenal face Liverpool

Liverpool travel to Arsenal on Thursday knowing they face a formidable challenge at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal currently sit at the top of the league standings, enjoying a strong position in the Premier League title race. However, the situation was very different the last time these two sides met, when Liverpool emerged victorious despite being second best for long periods of the match.

Many observers felt that Liverpool’s win in that earlier encounter came against the run of play, but the Reds were unconcerned at the time as results continued to go their way. Since then, their form has declined sharply, and they now arrive in north London amid a difficult run that has raised serious concerns. Avoiding an embarrassing defeat will be a priority as they attempt to steady themselves against one of the league’s most consistent sides.

Arsenal face a defining test

Arsenal hold a healthy advantage at the summit of the Premier League table, but fixtures of this magnitude often provide the clearest measure of a team’s credentials. Matches against traditional rivals such as Liverpool tend to demand more intensity, concentration, and composure than most others during the season.

The Gunners are aware of the significance of this contest and understand that a strong performance would further underline their title ambitions. There is an expectation that they will approach the game with authority and purpose, keen to demonstrate that they are serious contenders rather than beneficiaries of their rivals’ struggles.

Liverpool, by contrast, appear vulnerable. Their recent performances have lacked cohesion and confidence, which has fuelled doubts about their ability to compete at the highest level this season.

Merson casts doubt on Liverpool

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson believes the timing of the fixture strongly favours the home side. Speaking about the match, according to the Metro, he expressed little faith in Liverpool’s chances. He said, ‘If you’re Arsenal, it’s a brilliant time to be playing Liverpool.

‘Should Arsenal win at the Emirates, Liverpool are completely out of the title race!

‘Something is just not right at Liverpool and I can’t see them getting a result here.’

Merson’s comments reflect the wider mood surrounding both clubs. Arsenal appear confident and well organised, while Liverpool continues to search for solutions. If the Gunners deliver as expected, this fixture could prove to be a decisive moment in shaping the Premier League title race.