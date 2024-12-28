“Just sign him” Deeney urges Arsenal to sign red-hot Premier League star

Troy Deeney has urged Arsenal to sign in-form Alexander Isak, claiming that doing so would make them Premier League champions. Isak, who has been on Arsenal’s radar since his time at Real Sociedad, now plays for Newcastle United, where he has become a regular goal scorer. Despite being linked with a move to the Gunners, Arsenal has yet to make a formal approach for the Swedish striker.

Arsenal’s failure to secure Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window has left a gap in their striker search. While Sesko is a promising talent coveted by many top European clubs, his lack of Premier League experience would require an adjustment period. In contrast, Isak is already proving himself as one of the Premier League’s top forwards, making the transition much easier should Arsenal decide to pursue him.

Deeney, impressed by Isak’s performances, believes that the Swedish striker could take Arsenal to the next level. Following another dominant display by Isak, Deeney made his feelings known in his BBC Team of the Week, stating: “Back again, the man, the myth, Mr Isak. He’s the best striker in the Premier League currently. Arsenal, just sign him and you’ll win the league, it’s really not that difficult.”

Arsenal’s attacking options could be significantly strengthened by the addition of Isak, whose ability to regularly score in the Premier League makes him an attractive option for any top club. Given that he has already adapted to the rigours of English football, there is little doubt that Isak would thrive at a club like Arsenal, where his talents could help propel them to a title.

Most Premier League fans would agree with Deeney’s assessment of Isak, recognising that his performances for Newcastle highlight his potential to shine at an even bigger club. With Arsenal aiming to challenge for the title, bringing in a player of Isak’s calibre could be the missing piece in their squad.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…