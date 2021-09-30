Just two England call-ups for Arsenal with Ben White a surprising absentee

Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka have been called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad, while Emile Smith Rowe and Ben White miss out this time around.

Earlier on today, the Guardian tipped Ben White to return to the squad, with Harry Maguire set to miss out through injury, but the Three Lions boss has other ideas.

AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori has seemingly taken his spot in the team following an impressive 12 months in Italy, but I can’t really complain with one less player to worry about picking up an injury during the break.

Emile Smith Rowe has been thoroughly impressing this term, and also misses out however, although there is a vast amount of competition for the midfield roles at present, while Jude Bellingham is also looked in a shock move.

ESR and Eddie Nketiah will instead join up with the England Under-21’s squad for their upcoming qualifiers against Andorra and Slovenia, alongside Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi in what looks to be another star-studded squad.

Could White’s latest snub prove as a blow to his confidence, or will it push him to perform to earn back his place?

Patrick