“Just what the Doctor ordered” Keown praises Rice performance against West Ham

Martin Keown praised Declan Rice for his performance against West Ham this afternoon.

The midfielder was terrific in the game as he set up two goals and scored one in the 6-0 win at the London Stadium.

Rice has had a good spell at Arsenal, but he struggled in the first game between both clubs.

However, he was in great form in this fixture and was one of the reasons Arsenal ran the Hammers ragged.

After watching the midfielder star in the game, Keown insists he is exactly what Arsenal needed.

He said on Premier League Productions:

“Declan Rice going back didn’t disappoint – two assists, great delivery from set pieces and the goal he got was fantastic. Just what the doctor ordered.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been exactly what we believed he would be when we broke our transfer record to add him to our squad.

He has not even completed a season with us and has been a key player at the Emirates.

As he keeps performing well, we expect him to make even more impact at the club.

By the end of his spell in North London, he will hopefully have won a number of trophies with us.