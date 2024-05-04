“Just what we needed.” Rice delighted Arsenal overcame Bournemouth

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is delighted that his team overcame the hurdle they faced from Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side had to face the Cherries in the early kickoff, a time when most teams hate to play.

It is usually tough for teams to win those games, but Arsenal knew they had no excuse and had to get the job done to stay in the race to be English champions.

Mikel Arteta’s side worked hard against a stubborn Cherries team, especially at the back. They ended the game with a 3-0 victory to remain at the top of the league standings.

After the fixture, Rice told the BBC:

“I think you see it in the first half, it was domination. We could have been up four or five. I knew there was an opportunity for me to score, assist and even for my goal there I sensed it. Goal, assist and three points, just what we needed.

“I do like assisting. It just feels great. It was a big result. They have been some form and are a top team and we knew today it was business and we had to handle it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was one of those tricky games that we weren’t sure we could win, but this team showed once again why it is one of the best sides in Europe in 2024.

We expect them to keep winning, and hopefully, Manchester City will drop points, and we will be champions.