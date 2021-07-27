What’s Next: Arsenal vs Chelsea

The countdown for the Premier League 2021/22 started as Arsenal vs Hibernian kicked-off the pre-season friendlies last July 13. With three games in, Arsenal is seeing a rise in their performance. It started slowly with a 1-2 loss against Hibernian followed by a draw with Rangers.

Yet Arsenal changed course and completely dominated Millwall in the third match. Calum Chambers made the first goal, followed by Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, and Folarin Balogun. This match could have been Arsenal’s first clean sheet this pre-season if not for Murray Wallace pinching a score at the last minute. The game ended with Arsenal 4-1 Millwall.

To support better mental health, the Premier League trio of Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs will face each other as a part of The Mind Series campaign. They will split the funds raised to promote mental health awareness across the UK.

The matches are as scheduled:

Arsenal vs Chelsea: August 1, Emirates Stadium, 3 PM, Sunday

Chelsea vs Tottenham: August 4, Stamford Bridge, 7:45 PM, Wednesday

Tottenham vs Arsenal: August 8, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 2 PM, Sunday

Asian bookies and how can you take advantage of them

Asian handicap betting recognizes that one team has the virtual lead over the other (based on track records, player’s health, etc). A punter can handicap one team and the chance of a draw is eliminated.

Let’s use Arsenal vs Chelsea’s upcoming game as an example.

Arsenal has the deficit as they have more wins compared to Chelsea.

In the simplest case, the odds will be Arsenal with -1.5 and Chelsea with +1.5.

If you bet on Arsenal beating Chelsea in these odds, Arsenal must win the game by 2 or more goals.

You’ll lose your bet if Chelsea wins, gets a draw, or Arsenal wins with only 1 goal.

If you bet on Chelsea, you’ll win if Chelsea wins, draws, or loses by 1 goal.

