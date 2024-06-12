JustArsenal Euro 2024 predictions for opening games – Surely England must beat Serbia?

Dan’s Euro 24 predictions

Here we go peeps,

I point for correct result.

3 points for correct score

Top 2 each group go through.

Then 4 best third place teams

Germany 2-1 Scotland

For the sake of any tournament, it’s always better when the hosts do well.

There are banana skins in Group A and if they slip up, I’m not sure Germany have the characters to deal with the pressure of playing at home.

Scotland will never get a better chance to qualify past a first round in a competition for the first time in their history.

In the short term though it would be very Scottish to play well, have the Tartan Army drown out the majority inside the Allianz Arena and then find a way to lose in glorious failure.

Hungary 1-1 Switzerland

Hungary are a young team who are pleasing on the eye. Switzerland are ageing but are conservative.

Dominik Szoszoblai say his team’s legacy is putting faith back into the national team while Murat Yakin is under pressure to lose his job.

Swiss fans and media feel these are the type of fixtures they should be winning but don’t due to a mental block whenever they are favourites.

If level with 20 minutes to go it might come down to who has the ambition to try and win the game?

With Scotland to play, it might be neither?

Spain 1-0 Croatia

Expect this to get quite repetitive when the Spanish play. No team will dominate possession like them, moving the ball sideways patiently. In recent years they haven’t always had a plan B but now at least have alternatives in the wide areas.

Croatia have so much known how they will have the game management to frustrate the Spaniards, but will this be one tournament too many for an ageing squad?

Spain don’t always have the end product and might have to be patient.

Italy 1-0 Albania

A nightmare opener for the Azzurri?

They prefer being the team who fight from underneath and are less comfortable when they are not in the role of underdogs.

Everyone will expect them to win, with the added pressure of knowing they play Spain next.

Albania might offer more resistance then some think in Germany.

It’s asking too much for them to advance from the Group of Death, but they might have their moments.

Only conceded 4 times in qualifying so Italy might have to be patient as well.

Slovenia 1-1 Denmark

Denmark have better game management then Slovenia but struggle at times when they are in the position of being favourites, especially knowing that they can have England next.

Slovenia can take confidence from drawing with their opponents in qualifying, finishing level on points, so not a lot between the two teams?

Sesko needs to start though. Would be mentally such a blow if he’s not fit.

Serbia 0-1 England

Outside of Argentina at the World Cup, who defended with emotion, a team rarely wins trophies with a poor defence.

A right back not in form is playing left back, Stones has only started one match with Guehi, and we for some reason are hoping that Luke Shaw, who hasn’t played since Feb, can get fit for the knockout stages.

David Beckham and Wayne Rooney have since said it was probably a mistake going to a tournament not 100 percent, but you can understand why a nation would rely on that talent to make the plane.

England have had two years to prepare for the Euros so why are we relying on Luke Shaw?

Why are we waiting days before kick-off to try Trent Arnold in midfield?

Why not have called up Eze and Wharton sooner?

Southgate is not the type of manager whose best form of defence will be attack.

I bet Mitrovic targets Guehi?

Poland 0-3 Netherlands

I watched Poland not have a shot on target in 120 minutes against Wales in the play offs and was wondering in this group if they can get the service for Lewandowski?

Now it turns out the Poles are without their striker which might end the little self-belief they already had.

Austria 1-3 France

Austria will have their moments in this group but would have had even more if not for injuries to key players, which is such a shame.

That won’t stop them playing one way. It will be ‘you play we play’ and there will a moment on Monday where they give France a scare.

In Mbappe though they have the one player in the tournament who can almost single handedly be the difference maker.

Romania 0-0 Ukraine

Could be one of the harder games to watch on Matchday 1?

Romania were unbeaten in qualifying and didn’t concede many so are a side does not use to losing.

The question is which side (if either) has the ambition to try and win this match?

Ukraine have more obvious match winners.

Belgium 3-0 Slovakia

This might be my banker of Matchday 1?

Slovakia are ageing and tend against the tougher opposition to switch from 4-3-3 to 4-1-4-1.

So, if you see that formation, assume they are parking the bus.

Oh, and one of the worst records in qualifying at defending set pieces.

Belgium’s biggest obstacle is themselves.

Turkey 1-0 Georgia

A nightmare opener for Turkey. Scarred by being labelled dark horses three years ago, they have to handle the expectation of beating Georgia making their debuts on the world stage since independence.

They don’t always deal with the pressure of being favourites and might make hard work of this.

Portugal 3-2 Czech Republic

Like their qualifying group, luck is on Martinez’s side as it’s soft enough to allow him to carry on playing Ronaldo. His peers will do his running while he worries about what happens strictly in the penalty box.

Czech Republic can treat this as a free swing and can cause problems, but Portugal have more match winners who can produce that moment of magic.

——————————————

Reminder of Euro2024 Prediction League Groups ….

If you have changed your mind playing please let me know.

If you still like to play, put predictions in comments because naturally someone will pull out so we can add players to groups (I’ll work something out lol)

Group A

Baron

Tom

Sagie

IGL

Group B

Ackshay

GB

J Gunner

Group C

Drayton

Stephanie

MTG

Admin

Group D

JRA

J Legend

Dendrite

Antivirus

Group E

ME

Gunsmoke

Terrah

NOAS

Group F

Prince

Sue P

Okobino

Edu

Good luck peeps

