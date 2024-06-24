JustArsenal Euro 2024 Predictions for the final Group Games

Dan’s Euro 24 Predictions

Group D

Both Netherlands and France know a point will be enough for a top two finish.

If they were to finish on the same points they would be separated by goal difference. As that is currently identical the Dutch start the day ahead of the French based on goals scored.

Austria have to win to guarantee a place in the knockout stages although will be aware 3 points could be enough.

Poland were the first team in Germany officially eliminated.

France 2-0 Poland

It’s still not clear how Deschamps plans to manage Mbappe’s broken nose.

The French captain did score twice against a local team in a behind closed door friendly.

It was clear on Friday though that France were more content settling for a draw then risking their best player.

That gives the impression their preference is to only use their star man if they have too, aka knockout football.

Does their manager trust his players to deal with eliminated Poland with their skipper on the bench in case of an emergency, or do you risk starting him and gamble that he copes with the bumps that the Poles will put on him?

They should have enough to get through this match, giving Mbappe a few more days to heal and adjust to the mask.

Austria 1-1 Netherlands

Ronald Koeman played Frimpong in front of Dumfries against France, and the biggest compliment I can give Austria is I think the Dutch will show them the same kind of respect.

The Austrian’s play like a club side with everyone very tactically aware of their jobs.

They will press high and get in Holland’s face.

The only reason I won’t quite go for an upset is Ralf Rangnick lacks that moment of quality in the final third.

4 points will be enough to be in the last 16 though and Austria will be a banana skin for anyone.

Group E

One of the most complicated groups to explain with all involved on 3 points.

The simple way to explain this is all 4 teams know a win guarantees them a place in the last 16.

A draw is enough for Romania and Belgium based on goal difference.

In that scenario identical draws see Romania win the group based on more goals scored.

Belgium can only win the group with a point if their draw is higher than the other result.

If only 2 teams have the same points they are separated by their head-to-head results.

For example, Belgium can’t win the group if Slovakia also win. Slovakia can’t win the group if Ukraine get three points. Ukraine can’t win the group if Romania also triumph. Romania can’t win the group if they hear Belgium have been victorious.

Belgium 3-0 Ukraine

I have been critical of Belgium’s Golden Generation’ over the years for not always having the best body language once things start to go wrong.

Yet on Sunday KDB produced perhaps the best individual performance of the tournament almost having a free role to play off Lukaku.

The striker has now had three goals disallowed in Germany so law of averages he’s going to have a day where everything goes in for him.

Just for clarity, Belgian’s are not sweating in their shirts because of freakish work rate but because of poorly designed kits by Adidas.

Aston Villa had the same issue earlier in the season.

Romania 0-0 Slovakia

Having done the hard work by beating Belgium and leading Ukraine at half time I think Slovakia will look at this as an opportunity missed to have sealed qualification.

I maybe give Romania the edge because of the yellow wall they bring with them to every fixture in Germany, yet I sense this could be a chess game with neither wanting to make a mistake and waiting for each other to blink first.

Both will have a good idea at this point if 4 or 3 points will be enough to qualify.

As long as they hear the other game is not also a draw, they both might not risk losing this match.

Group F

Portugal and Spain were the only teams to win their groups after 2 matches.

Unless Georgia can cause a massive upset against the Portuguese then it’s a straight shootout between Turkey and Czech Republic.

A draw guarantees Turkey 2nd place in the group while the Czech Republic have to win to either finish runners up or as one of the third best teams.

Georgia are in the same scenario.

If the Czech and Georgia finish on the same points they will be separated by goal difference. Czechs start the day one goal better off.

Portugal 3-1 Georgia

Martinez has already confirmed that he will make wholesale changes on Wednesday which still means the likes of Jota, Felix, Neto, Neves, etc playing.

I wonder if his captain has had a little word and identified this as an ideal opportunity to score in his 6 Euros (he’s already got the record for playing in that many tournaments).

It could be a way for his manager to thank him for his unselfish assists at the weekend.

Georgia have not disgraced themselves on their debuts on the world stage but getting a result here would be asking too much.

Turkey 3-1 Czech

I think the Czech Republic have to improve to beat Turkey.

Compare how both played against Georgia?

One had arguably the game of the Euros so far, the other were sluggish.

Do the Czech Republic believe they can win this match?

I do hope Guler was benched on Sunday to strategically have him ready for Wednesday and that he’s not carrying a niggle?

His manager has suggested at 19, his body is not ready to play every few days so this could be smart management.

I’m still waiting for this teenager to show nerves at any point.

This could be his stage to steal the show yet again.

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…