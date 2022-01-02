JustArsenal New Year Fundraiser for Bob Wilson’s Willow Foundation

I have just received a charity donation from our regular commenter Dan Kit, who has kindly sent 100 GBP to be sent to the charity of my choice, and I have chosen the Bob Wilson Willow Foundation.

I have decided to contribute the same amount to add to the fund, and I would like to invite all other Just Arsenal readers and commenters to help (whether it is with $2 or 20 GBP) to give us a nice amount to forward to Bob Wilson to help with his wonderful charity work.

The Willow Foundation was established in 1999 by Arsenal legend Bob Wilson and his wife Megs following the loss of their daughter Anna to cancer.

Willow offers special days and experiences for seriously ill young adults aged 16-40, and all of the money raised from this Fundraiser will go towards supporting that.

Anyone wishing to contribute, please send your donation to my Paypal at justarsenal@hotmail.co.uk…

Happy New Year to all Arsenal Fans!

Admin Pat