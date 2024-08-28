A JustArsenal tribute to the ‘Lovable Uncle’ Sven Goran Erikson RIP

Sven Goran Erikson has been in a unique situation in 2024.

Circumstances that thankfully few have to experience or unfortunate, depending on how you view things.

The 76 year-old was told at the start of this year that he was unlikely to reach 2025 alive.

Cancer meant that death was a case of when and not if. Which of course is the case for all of us.

Yet Sven now had a time frame. It allowed his family to come to terms with the heartbreak, meaning he could spend precious time with loved ones, say goodbye to friends and visit the places that mattered to him.

Away from the cameras, of course this is an ordeal for any human. Yet Mr. Erikson has spent the last few months not wanting anyone to feel sorry for him but to ‘smile’.

He realises how lucky he’s been to have a ‘fantastic’ life, and since his diagnosis has been celebrated rather than mourned.

Some of the countries he worked for, he has returned to for various friendlies.

To reflect and not complain.

To be grateful when given bad news.

To feel lucky at such an unlucky twist of fate.

To still get up when others would lay down.

It highlights one quality above all others!

Which is fitting. Because the biggest strength evidenced in his final months sums up his entire life …. Character.

Make zero mistake, the Swede possesses a CV that proves tactically he knew what he was doing. He won trophies in Sweden, Portugal and his beloved Italy.

Playing in Serie A was his dream for the young right back but when he accepted, he wasn’t good enough to turn professional, coaching was his next ambition.

When lifting the Scudetto with Lazio his reputation around the world was at his apex.

It was when taking the England job that his larger-than-life personality shone.

One of the best things Gareth Southgate did as Three Lions boss was fix the relationship between the press and players.

A generation will struggle to understand how toxic the media used to be, and the influence they had. As some celebrities would legally prove, tabloids would go to lengths such as phone hacking and using private investigators to get a story for their front pages.

You would never see the Golden Generation invite journalists into training to play a game of darts.

Yet, no matter what was thrown at Sven, however badly he was portrayed, you could never dislike him. He would charm his way out of trouble. He faced accusations that would have got other peers forced out of their job. Scrutiny of being the first foreigner to take charge of the English national team, affairs and relationships – and the fake Sheikh.

Yet Sven was like that lovable Uncle who you just couldn’t dislike.

On the pitch Brazil 2002 was earmarked as the moment the manager froze on the touchline unable to respond.

His 5 years working with the FA were summarised as a reliance too much on star names and picking teams based on reputations. Hence a refusal to change the Lampard/Gerrard partnership till it was too late.

Yet those who followed him made three quarter final finishes respectable.

In the latter stages of his career, he would admit he would move to any country, club or nation if the price was correct

For a person who has travelled the world, he would spend his final months truly appreciating the comforts of his home, Sweden.

For a man who has managed at the highest level, earnt millions, seduced beautiful women, at the end he marveled at the beauty of the Swedish lakes, the trees, the calmness of the wind.

David Beckham this week has shared a video clip of meeting Sven for the last time. Beckham spent the day with the man who trusted him to be captain, knowing the visit would be a goodbye.

As Beckham got emotional around Sven and his family, it was his boss who comforted him.

He put an arm on his skipper’s shoulder and said with dignity…. ‘It will be okay’

Football is a beautiful game, but it is just that …. a game

Dan