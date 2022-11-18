JustArsenal World Cup Predictions list of players in the Group Stage

A few players who didn’t finish in last season’s 32 asked to go on stand by list.

Truth is I didn’t have the heart to leave these peeps out.

So 32 has turned into 40.

So like the World Cup itself. there are 8 groups with the top 2 players going through to the knockout stages.

Each player will predict every score in the group with the standard 1 point for the correct result, 3 for getting the score line spot on.

Group A

Dotash

Prince

Edu

Gundown

Zulqornian

B

Sagie.

Khadi.

MTG.

Stephanie

Famochi.

C

Admin.

Rob 49.

Ackshay.

I.

E Blaze

D

Yayo

SJ

Sue P

Big Slim

l cannon

E.

Declan.

Phenom.

Matthew.

Toney.

Kobin

F

Savage

Samson A.

J gunner

Sid.

jo Gunz

G

got an idea.

Terrah.

Kenya 001

ME

Uzil Ozil

H

Dan Kit

Okobino

HH

Kuhepson

K Tyson