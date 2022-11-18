JustArsenal World Cup Predictions list of players in the Group Stage

A few players who didn’t finish in last season’s 32 asked to go on stand by list.
Truth is I didn’t have the heart to leave these peeps out.
So 32 has turned into 40.
So like the World Cup itself. there are 8 groups with the top 2 players going through to the knockout stages.
Each player will predict every score in the group with the standard 1 point for the correct result, 3 for getting the score line spot on.
Group A
Dotash
Prince
Edu
Gundown
Zulqornian
B
Sagie.
Khadi.
MTG.
Stephanie
Famochi.
C
Admin.
Rob 49.
Ackshay.
I.
E Blaze
D
Yayo
SJ
Sue P
Big Slim
l cannon
E.
Declan.
Phenom.
Matthew.
Toney.
Kobin
F
Savage
Samson A.
J gunner
Sid.
jo Gunz
G
got an idea.
Terrah.
Kenya 001
ME
Uzil Ozil
H
Dan Kit
Okobino
HH
Kuhepson
K Tyson
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
I guess we all are to be applauding the players huh?
Not cool, but congrats to the players
I’m not sure what you mean???
I am putting this list up so that people know who they are predicting against.
You have a problem with that?
Not cool?