JustArsenal World Cup Predictions list of players in the Group Stage

A few players who didn’t finish in last season’s 32 asked to go on stand by list.
Truth is I didn’t have the heart to leave these peeps out.

So 32 has turned into 40.

So like the World Cup itself. there are 8 groups with the top 2 players going through to the knockout stages.
Each player will predict every score in the group with the standard 1 point for the correct result, 3 for getting the score line spot on.

Group A
Dotash
Prince
Edu
Gundown
Zulqornian

B
Sagie.
Khadi.
MTG.
Stephanie
Famochi.

C
Admin.
Rob 49.
Ackshay.
I.
E Blaze

D
Yayo
SJ
Sue P
Big Slim
l cannon

E.
Declan.
Phenom.
Matthew.
Toney.
Kobin

F
Savage
Samson A.
J gunner
Sid.
jo Gunz

G
got an idea.
Terrah.
Kenya 001
ME
Uzil Ozil

H
Dan Kit
Okobino
HH
Kuhepson
K Tyson

