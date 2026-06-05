JustArsenal writer Liam Harding publishes new Arsenal history book

JustArsenal contributor Liam Harding has released a new book celebrating the history, legends, and achievements of Arsenal Football Club.

Titled Poems of The Arsenal, the book explores the rich story of the club from its earliest days as Dial Square through to the modern era under Mikel Arteta. It reflects on some of Arsenal’s most iconic moments, honours, and personalities while also celebrating the club’s latest Premier League title success.

Liam has been a valued contributor to JustArsenal since January 2024, regularly providing historical features, opinion pieces, match analysis, and match reports. His passion for Arsenal’s past is well known to our readers, making this latest project a natural extension of the work he has shared with the Arsenal community.

A celebration of Arsenal’s history

The book takes readers on a journey through Arsenal’s evolution, from Woolwich and Highbury to the Emirates Stadium. Along the way it pays tribute to some of the figures who helped shape the club’s identity, including Herbert Chapman, George Graham, Arsène Wenger, and Mikel Arteta.

It also revisits many of Arsenal’s greatest achievements, from the dominant sides of the 1930s to the unforgettable title triumph at Anfield in 1989 and the Invincibles’ historic unbeaten campaign.

The collection concludes with Arsenal’s most recent Premier League title success, highlighting key players who helped deliver another memorable chapter in the club’s history.

Continuing the Ted Drake legacy

Away from his work with JustArsenal, Liam is also the great-grandson of Arsenal legend Ted Drake.

Drake remains one of the most celebrated figures in Arsenal history and still holds the English top-flight record for the most goals scored by one player in a single match after netting seven times against Aston Villa in 1935.

In recent years Liam has worked tirelessly to preserve his great-grandfather’s legacy, helping secure a commemorative plaque at Highbury Square and supporting efforts that ultimately saw Ted Drake inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame.

Speaking about the release of Poems of The Arsenal, Liam said:

“It’s an absolute honour to publish a book that shares the collective Arsenal consciousness, celebrating the eras and personnel that made this club what it is today. I know fellow Gooners will love reading it.

“I’ve always wanted to write a book about the club that means so much to me and millions of others worldwide. It was incredibly fortunate timing that Arsenal won the league while I was editing the final chapters, allowing me to finish the book with a shared victory for North London and beyond.”

Liam also thanked JustArsenal, Michelle, Pat, and the wider community for their support throughout his writing journey, a gesture that is deeply appreciated by everyone connected with the site.

For Arsenal supporters who enjoy the history of the club and the stories behind its greatest moments, Poems of The Arsenal is available now via Amazon: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0H3HFX1ZY

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