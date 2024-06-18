JustArsenal’s Euro 2024 Predictions Game 2 Part 1 – England to beat Denmark narrowly?

Dan’s Euro 24 Prediction
As there is a quick turnaround between match day one and 2, I thought we would half it, so you have more time.
Here are my Predictions for Matchday 2, part 1.
Germany 3-1 Hungary
Any great tournament needs the hosts to do well. Germany’s confidence has been so fragile for so long that how they started was always going to be crucial.
A slip up and it wouldn’t take much for the locals to turn, with this squad not having the mentality to deal with that.
Win and this football mad nation will support you, momentum you can ride into the knockout stages. It helps that several of their young stars were outstanding on opening night.
Hungary are better then they showed on Saturday, but they can’t not show up for 70 mins in this group and expect to get away with it.
Might have to hope that beating Scotland will be enough for third to qualify (a silly rule).
Scotland 1-1 Switzerland
There’s zero disgrace to lose to Germany away from home. On their day the Germans have players who can hurt any defence.
What isn’t acceptable Is to not show up and let the moment pass you by.
At the very least you expect Scotland to give everything they have. It’s very an unlike Steve Clarke performance for one of his teams not to do that and not in the Scottish DNA.
Because of goal difference, third might not be enough now for them to qualify so they need a result here.
I’m at least assuming because of pride they will demand a response.
Am I still giving them too much credit?
Croatia 1-1 Albania
I did predict that Albania getting out of the Group of Death might be asking too much but they would put up more of a fight than some might assume.
They proved me correct by scoring the quickest goal in the history of the European Championship.
Is too early to say if this is one tournament too many for an ageing Croatia but they won’t be comfortable in a situation where they are favourites.
They prefer scenarios the other way around.
Spain 1-1 Italy
I’m not getting carried away with Spain because I see them do this in groups before, only in knockout football to not have an alternative when they can’t break down a defence.
It was noticeable though at the weekend they were using the width more than previous versions (including a 16-year-old). How many times do the Spanish win yet not have the most possession?
So maybe their ethos is changing?
With both these sides starting with a win I think if level with 15 mins to go, neither has a reason to gamble and chase the 3 points.
Slovenia 2-1 Serbia
I was surprised to see the pre-tournament odds regarding Slovenia finishing runners up in this group.
Once they showed some belief against Denmark, they realised they can compete at this level.
Serbia have one of the worst defences at this competition so for the best form of defence Thursday will be attack.
Slovenia might not get a better chance for their first ever win at a Euros.
Denmark 0-1 England
Special mention to Ericksen. The last time he played at the Euros it was doubtful he would play again yet alone be scoring on the same stage.
Do my fellow English fans ever learn? I thought we had learnt our lessons, and the days of over reacting were over.
We tell ourselves this is the greatest Three Lions squad ever assembled (it’s not!) and then act shocked when we ‘only‘ beat Serbia 1-0 like we are above that. You can understand why the rest of the world think we are an arrogant footballing nation!
We have known for years Southgate is a conservative manager. That isn’t going to change in his 8th year in charge so why be surprised when he’s happy to close out a narrow victory?
Should he have that mindset?
Will those tactics cost him in the knockout stages?
That’s a debate for another day.
Fact is on Sunday we controlled the game with Rice outstanding in front of the back 4…
More of the same here?
Dan
Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!
Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….
Interesting but debatable suggestion concerning the weakness of Serbia’s defence, when in Skriniar they have one of the best centre backs in Europe.Did anyone else notice how ineffectual Kane was against Serbia?
Interesting but debatable suggestion to question if their defence is weak
Especially when you consider manager back in Serbia has been questioned for their performances …..defensively ?
I’ll debate with anyone but don’t make things up lol
World Cup 18 months ago 2-0 Brazil , 4-3 against Switzerland, 3-3 With Cameroon
Do you want their defensive stats from qualifying ?
3-2 not ,4-3
As long we have our only true consistent tightly marked attacker in SAKA to lay it on a plate for Beligham or Kane, and also as long as we have RICE in their to Mop up the mistakes of the free roaming Trent(possession looser). Bellingham ( no creative passing), and Folden (tightly marked invisible man) we should do alright.
I take it your not too happy with the selections then daveg? 🤔😉
Bellingham looks good with his possession football, but unless he is constructive with the pass or creative then it is just showboating without any end product.
Trent had one very good long pass, that the TV kept repeating, but he is prone to giving the ball away when tackled from behind, because trained midfielders unlike trained fullbacks require 360 vision, which he clearly doesn’t have, judging by his ball give away mistakes. Plus Folden was made invisible because when playing for Man City he is not use to being double marked, unlike Saka.
Folden a good player for Man City does not receive the double tight marking or crunching tackles that Saka gets every week.
Once premier teams give Folden the same treatment in double marking and leg crunching tackles that Saka is use to, he will become invisible for Man City as well as England.
Drop Bellingham back to play along side Rice and stick Folden on the bench as cover for Kane. Gets some balance and normality back in the team, because one nil the other night was really a poor performance if we take off the England fan blindfold. Against better opposition we will get found out and punished.