JustArsenal’s Euro 24 Predictions Game 2 Part 2 – The big guns meet each other

Poland 0-2 Austria

To play Ralf Rangnick’s system you need to be incredibly fit, hence why Austrian and French players were both on their knees at Monday’s full-time whistle.

It must be mentally a blow when you put in the energy Austria did against France only to have nothing to show for their efforts. Especially with a quick turnaround.

A repeat performance and they can win this game and even beat the Dutch.

It’s just a case of can they play the Gegenpressing tactics in three fixtures so close together?

Netherlands 1-1 France

As I write this it hasn’t been confirmed if Mbappe can play on Friday and it might be confirmed that the France captain will have to wear a mask the next time he plays.

A broken nose is not ideal, but it’s not going to be enough for Deschamps to give up on his best player or indeed the player to turn his back on the competition.

Like Italy vs Spain if this game is level with 15 minutes to go both might settle for a point?

Special mention for Kante. There will be owners in Saudi Arabia grateful that the 33 proved to his peers that you can play in the Pro League for a season and yet still steal the show on the international stage.

Ukraine 0-0 Slovakia

Ukraine had over 70 percent possession against Romania yet lost 3-0. Partly because they didn’t manage a shot on target until the 77th minute, but mostly because Lunin had the worst goalkeeping performance of the tournament so far.

Slovakia will no doubt equally shoot from distance to test the keeper’s nerves. Having got an unexpected three points Slovakia have no reason to chase the win.

This could be a hard watch.

Belgium 1-1 Romania

Comparisons have rightly been made to Belgium’s opening Euros 2024 game and their final 2022 World Cup fixture.

On both occasions Lukaku missed enough chances to win the entire Golden Boot in the space of 90 minutes.

Just like in Qatar it was noticeable that the body language of senior players was negative.

Any sign of adversity and I don’t trust the Belgians to have the leadership to respond.

First goal vital.

Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

Who would have thought that Georgia would be involved in arguably the most entertaining game of Matchday one?

They missed some incredible chances.

Quite simply if they play like that again they can get a result here.

Making their debuts on the world stage, it’s just a case of can they replicate the same level of performance just 4 days on.

Portugal 2-2 Turkey

For the majority of Tuesday night Portugal were quite slow and obvious in their build up, almost waiting for each other to find the quality delivery for Ronaldo.

It felt like only Mendes and Leao tried to take on their man.

Yet a triple sub wasn’t made till the 90th minute while the likes of Felix and Ramos stayed on the bench.

You sensed Martinez was never going to take his captain off.

He can get away with that in the group stages but might need to find a compromise in the knockout stages?

Guler on the same day became the youngest player to score on his Euros debut. I. Can’t wait to see how the teenager approaches this level of opponent?

He’s special.

