JustArsenal’s Euro 24 Predictions – Group E – Analysis of Belgium, Ukraine, Romania and Slovakia’s chances

Dan’s Euro2024 Predictions – Group E

He seems to divide opinion with Gooners, but Zinchenko is adored by his country for the awareness and charity work he has done to help towards the war in Ukraine. He starts in midfield for his nation, a position some think he should adopt at club level.

With certain members of their ‘Golden Generation’ retired, Trossard now features more for Belgium. Look out for his trademark celebration.

Belgium – 1st

Belgium have lost so many star names over the years they can probably no longer be called a ‘Golden Generation’.

Which might actually improve their chances?

From my experience with England, the ‘Golden Generation’ tagline can be a weight around your neck. Sometimes it’s better to stay under the radar.

They still have KDB and Lukaku to help the likes of Doku, but I personally felt both’s body language was terrible at the World Cup once things started going wrong, so doubt eithers leadership.

Leadership is the reason the manager has fallen out with and left out Courtois (a huge call).

Unlike in Qatar though, the current format makes it improbable that the Belgians will go out of the Group stage.

Second spot for this group will be open but more because the quality is poor.

It’s the only section where two teams are not ranked in the top world 40.

Domenico Tedesco is unbeaten in 13 games for his adopted nation. The Italian can only beat what’s in front of him but we are waiting to see how he responds to tougher opposition?

He won’t find this in Group E where his team should overpower the opposition.

Ukraine 2nd

Keep an eye on Tsygankov and Dovbyk, the partnership which helped Girona finish third in La Liga. Their keeper just played 31 games for Real Madrid.

In Zinchenko, Mudryk (better for nation than club) and Mykolenko they have Prem experience.

Based on just football you would be talking about a team with some promising youngsters, yet it would be insensitive to talk about just sport when mentioning Ukraine.

The ongoing invasion on their home is never far away from the players minds, as evidenced in Poland when the whole squad and crowd (the majority Ukrainian refugees) got overcome with emotion.

Most of us can’t relate and luckily will never have too. Unique in that other events has taught them how trivial football is, yet the pride of the flag has created a spirit and resilience. Often winning from losing positions and scoring late goals.

They were in a qualifying group with England and Italy. Considering the obvious adversity in their country, which means they for years have been unable to play or train in their homeland, it’s incredible that this has been their most successful period. 3 years ago, remains their best ever finish in a major tournament.

The format and opponents in this group means a repeat is not out of the question.

Romania 3rd

Despite going unbeaten in qualification, Romania are minus any household names. That’s what made them successful though, a young team where every player knows their job.

That’s mostly being organised and in a defensive shape hard to break down.

They only conceded 5 times in qualifying and other side of Belgium they might be confident of frustrating a Ukraine and Slovakia.

The bigger question mark though is when it matters can they set up to win a match?

If they can win only their second ever match at Euros.

More likely Belgium take maximum points and leave the rest feeding off scraps.

Slovakia 4th

With the assumption that 2nd – 4th will be close perhaps the advantage Slovakia have over Ukraine and Romania is experience?

What will be decisive in their final two group games is who (if any) have the ambition to try and chase the win?

I’m predicting now that Slovakia V Romania may be the dullest game out of the whole tournament.

How they will set up will be telling.

Francesco Calzona likes to play a 4-3-3 formation but alters to a 4-1-4-1 when the Italian wants to park the bus.

Keep an eye on them from set pieces, can’t defend them!

Dan

