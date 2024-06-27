JustArsenal’s Euro 24 Predictions League – Final Group Tables and Draw for the knockouts

Hey peeps, as you can imagine counting all scores, working out tables and head to head scores takes me long enough without having to check if players are submitting scores after kick off.
Despite a friendly warning , players were trying to predict correct scorelines after the result.
I’m not naming names but those players have had their entire scores for that round not added. E.g. (if you cheated for predictions G3 part 1, none of those scores are valid but G3, part 2 would be)
Anymore of this or sending more then one lots of scores will lead to an automatic DQ
If you have been knocked out at this stage thank you for talking part ….
Here are the Final tables after the Group Stages. The Top 2 go through and the 4 best third place players
Group A
iGL 35
Kenya 22
Baron 22 ( Kenya beats Baron on head to head )
Tom 21
Sagie 17
Group B
Ralph 20
Ackshay 19
J Gunner 19 ( Ackshay beat J Gunner on head to head )
GB 16
Ken 13
Group C
Drayton 26
MTG 24
Admin 23
Stephanie 19
O Achiel 12
Group D
Jon 23
JRA 22
Antivirus 21
J legend 17
Dendrite 0
Group E
NOAS 30
Terrah 28
Me 28 ( both also level on head to head so Terrah is above me based on position in league finish )
Matthew 25
Gunsmoke 24
Group F
Okobino 30
Sue P 25
BBC 21
Prince 19
Edu 9
Qualified in third place
Me 28
Admin 23
Baron 22
Antivirus 21
Round of 16 ( predictions uploaded Friday morning )
IGL Vs MTG
Kenya Vs Ackshay
Drayton Vs Me
Ralph Vs Antivirus
Sue P Vs JRA
Jon Vs Terrah
Okobino Vs Admin
NOAS Vs Baron
( After this draw will be random )
Good luck to everyone who progressed to the knock out stages, but I’m out already after missing a couple of posts, not that I was doing very well anyway😂. Many thanks to you Dan for giving your valuable time to to run this competition and for routing out the cheaters!