JustArsenal’s Euro 24 Predictions League – Final Group Tables and Draw for the knockouts

Hey peeps, as you can imagine counting all scores, working out tables and head to head scores takes me long enough without having to check if players are submitting scores after kick off.

Despite a friendly warning , players were trying to predict correct scorelines after the result.

I’m not naming names but those players have had their entire scores for that round not added. E.g. (if you cheated for predictions G3 part 1, none of those scores are valid but G3, part 2 would be)

Anymore of this or sending more then one lots of scores will lead to an automatic DQ

If you have been knocked out at this stage thank you for talking part ….

Here are the Final tables after the Group Stages. The Top 2 go through and the 4 best third place players

Group A

iGL 35

Kenya 22

Baron 22 ( Kenya beats Baron on head to head )

Tom 21

Sagie 17

Group B

Ralph 20

Ackshay 19

J Gunner 19 ( Ackshay beat J Gunner on head to head )

GB 16

Ken 13

Group C

Drayton 26

MTG 24

Admin 23

Stephanie 19

O Achiel 12

Group D

Jon 23

JRA 22

Antivirus 21

J legend 17

Dendrite 0

Group E

NOAS 30

Terrah 28

Me 28 ( both also level on head to head so Terrah is above me based on position in league finish )

Matthew 25

Gunsmoke 24

Group F

Okobino 30

Sue P 25

BBC 21

Prince 19

Edu 9

Qualified in third place

Me 28

Admin 23

Baron 22

Antivirus 21

Round of 16 ( predictions uploaded Friday morning )

IGL Vs MTG

Kenya Vs Ackshay

Drayton Vs Me

Ralph Vs Antivirus

Sue P Vs JRA

Jon Vs Terrah

Okobino Vs Admin

NOAS Vs Baron

( After this draw will be random )