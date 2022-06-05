Juventus among the clubs considering a move for Arsenal outcast

Hector Bellerin spent this season on loan at Real Betis after he became surplus to requirements at Arsenal.

The full-back has been at the Emirates since 2011, and he was Arsenal’s first choice for most of his time at the club.

However, Mikel Arteta signed a replacement for him in the last summer transfer window when Takehiro Tomiyasu joined the club from Bologna.

That paved the way for Bellerin to leave on-loan, and he had a fine stint at Betis, where he even won a trophy.

He returns to an uncertain future at the Emirates, but he could play in Serie A next season.

At least three Italian clubs have been impressed by how he performed at Betis, and they are now interested in signing him.

Tuttojuve claims Roma, Fiorentina, and Juventus have him on their individual shopping lists.

They will now try to sign him before this transfer window closes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin will struggle to play at Arsenal this season, so this development is great for us.

What we need to do now is to find an agreement with the club that offers us the most money for his signature.

Hopefully, the defender will also agree to a new challenge in Serie A.

