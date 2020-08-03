Juventus and Barcelona now know how much Matteo Guendouzi will cost them

The Times is claiming that Arsenal has set a £40m price tag for Matteo Guendouzi as the Frenchman continues to remain outside of Mikel Arteta’s plans

The 21-year-old hasn’t been seen around the Arsenal first team since he had a bust-up with Mikel Arteta following his poor attitude in Arsenal’s game against Brighton.

He also missed out as the Gunners beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final to win the trophy for the 14th time.

He has been linked with a move away from the Emirates with earlier reports claiming that Barcelona is willing to swap him with Philippe Coutinho.

The Gunners, however, remain convinced that he will grow up and fulfil his potential, but Mikel Arteta needs to strengthen his team and there is no point waiting on him to mature when he can be sold and used to fund a move for a player that is willing to make a telling contribution.

Italian Champions, Juventus have also been linked with a move for him and the Independent claims that Arsenal has approached them for a swap deal, although the Juve player hasn’t been revealed.

It remains to be seen if any team will be willing to pay that much for him, but the Gunners can afford to keep hold of him, especially if he gets his attitude right.