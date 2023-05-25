Juventus are docked 10 points, so why is the case against Man City taking so long?

Manchester City and Juventus by Ken 1945

As I watched the Man City players being awarded the PL title after Arsenal failed to take advantage of the previous commanding lead, I wondered how long it will take for the charges brought against Pep Guardiola’s side to be either proved or discounted?

Of course, neither the players or the supporters of Man City are involved in this and, likewise, they have no idea if there is any truth in the claims.

Then, while reading through the news across the footballing world, I came across the fact that, once again, Juventus had been found guilty of breaking the rules and deducted 10 points for transfer irregularities. They were originally docked 15 points in January, but lodged an appeal which has seem it reduced to 10 points. The consequence of that ruling still means they have dropped from second place into a present 7th, and are now nearly certain to miss out on the Champions League place next season. Even that may be a moot pint, as it is possible that UEFA could ban Juventus from Europe anyway…

UEFA have accused them of a “breach of Fair Play rules and sporting probity, second breach of FFP regulations.” and the investigation should conclude next month.

This punishment, related to charges from Serie A and upheld by the FIGC Court of Appeal, from what I could deduce, was from the last two seasons.

Now, it’s been reported in the media that it could take up to four years of legal arguments, before the multiple charges against Man City by the PL will reach the courts.

My question is, if City are found guilty and the retrospective punishment looks at each season in isolation, would we see the same kind of punishment given to City and what would the results mean to football itself?

A quick calculation on my part, not perfect I should add, would see them lose three of their PL titles, but it would be the fall out from that decision that would rock the game to its core.

I’m not suggesting this in the hope that The Arsenal would be awarded the title, that would be crass in the extreme.

In fact, I think that any title season taken from Man City should be declared null and void – who would really want to win it like that?

But, surely, it needs the PL and City to step up and ensure the accusations are dealt with as quickly as it has in Italy?

If a guilty verdict is given, the knock on effect would be unbelievable… that’s why I hope that Man City have been squeaky clean, for the sake of the wonderful game of football.

