Juventus are reportedly keen to get Kiwior after losting out to Arsenal in Califiori race

Arsenal should seize a perfect transfer opportunity to raise Jakub Kiwior’s asking price. In the winter of 2023, Arsenal unexpectedly paid roughly £20 million to bring Kiwior to the Emirates Stadium. The Polish defender must have impressed Arsenal scouts, as the club approved the deal without hesitation.

The defender hasn’t been a huge success at Arsenal; he’s shown promise, but his performances haven’t been particularly impressive. Many believe his lack of success stems from failing to take over Gabriel’s left-sided central defence spot and adapting to playing out of position at left back, but his recent performances have shown him to be highly talented.

While optimistic, Gooners believe that he will improve with time and adjust to his versatile situation. However, with Ricardo Calafiori joining to offer what he should, Kiwior could be surplus to requirements at Arsenal.

Italian clubs that watched him at Spezia are interested in signing him, but Juventus, led by Kiwior’s former Spezia coach, Thiago Motta, and were big rivals for Arsenal in the race for Calafiori, now appear to be the most determined to get Kiwior as his replacement target.+

Interestingly, according to Gazetta dello Sport, the Italian heavyweights have approached Arsenal about signing the defender on a loan deal. No doubt, Arsenal should accept the offer only if Arteta doesn’t think he will get much game time this coming season, but there should be no obligation to buy in that deal.

Kiwior, whom Arteta described as a player with enormous potential, could play regularly for Juventus, dazzle, and impress while on loan.

He may not only attract more suitors, but his value may rise, allowing him to return to Arsenal an even more accomplished defender, or to command a higher fee next summer than Arsenal paid Spezia to get him on board.

But will Arteta be keen to lose Kiwior as he could be very helpful in our attempt to challenge for every trophy next season…

Peter Rix

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.