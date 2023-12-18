Juventus coach refuses to consider selling youngster to Arsenal

Juventus manager Max Allegri has categorically ruled out any possibility of selling Arsenal target Kenan Yildiz during the current transfer window. The Turkish international has showcased impressive performances in Juventus’ youth teams, leading to a rapid promotion to the senior squad.

Yildiz has not only made his debut for the senior Turkish national team but has also found the back of the net, catching the attention of Arsenal and Liverpool. Despite reported interest from the Gunners, Allegri has made it clear that Yildiz will not be leaving Juventus in January.

According to Calciomercato, Mikel Arteta is keen on adding the young talent to his squad. However, Allegri is determined to retain Yildiz and is expected to reject any approaches from Arsenal or other potential suitors.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Yildiz has been in the news lately as one of the most exciting youngsters on the continent.

However, signing him for the second half of the term makes no sense because he would not impact our team and will hardly bench any of our current options.

We need to focus on strengthening the group with players who join the squad immediately and prove valuable as we try to win the league.

