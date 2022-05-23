Juventus confident in their pursuit of Arsenal first-team star

Juventus are claimed to be confident that they can lure Gabriel Magalhaes away from Arsenal this summer.
The Gunners came close to qualifying for next season’s Champions League, missing out in the final gameweek of the campaign, and that situation could well affect how the club’s summer transfer window plays out.
While it remains to be seen which players will be joining this summer, that could also be affected by potential outgoings, and Juve are claimed to be keen on offering Gabriel CL football with their side in Italy.
The Old Lady are currently on the lookout for a replacement for club legend Giorgio Chiellini, who will leave the club after 18 successful years this summer, and the Mirror claims that they believe they have every chance of persuading him to leave the Emirates to do so.
While it may seem incomprehensible to imagine the Brazilian’s departure after forming such a partnership with Ben White this term, the fact that we have William Saliba out on loan still means that we surely have his ideal replacement already.
As much as it would be nice to have Saliba, Gabriel and White all vying for two roles in our side next term, the Frenchman is believed to want assurances over his game time, and those minutes would surely be assured if the former Lille defender was out of the way.
Does anyone think we should refuse to sell Gabriel this summer? Would anyone rather lose Saliba on a permanent deal instead?
Patrick
We’ll see more and more of this unfortunately. The whole narrative of building a strong core and keeping this “group” together is great but the reality is quite different in football now . If you have good players, aren’t in UCL and underachieve then you going to lose players.
The exact reason why we needed UCL while playing minimal games this season.
Those that keep saying we are slowly progressing may be correct but fail to understand you need to progress faster to keep the team together and believing in the “process”.
I agree ,slowly progressing is not good enough, considering the already large gap with the top teams,at this rate it’ll keep growing.
Nothing is wrong with other club liking our players.
The old lady in particular has developed an obsession with our players in recent times, they are a lot of unhappy players at that club who never quite happy with their playing time.
As much as Saliba is a good defender we should extend his contract but not at the expense of our inform two marquee defenders, he could well stay in France for another year.
Unless money stingy Juventus come up with some ridiculous Maguire type offer of over £90 mil, we should not be distracted by their noise
Happily sell him for massive profit and then sign another few players with the cash
Honestly, there’s nothing special about White that should keep Saliba from being integrated into the squad and given the chance to prove his worth at Arsenal. As for Gabriel, Arsenal should definitely keep him at all costs. Arsenal must not trust those Italian clubs and should not do anything business with these crooked Italian clubs , no loans, buying or selling, no deals at all.Arsenal needs Gabriel and Saliba to form a better center back partnership. Ben White defensive weakness is clear to see. He is overrated and overpaid and that poor performance against Newcastle United, including an own goal has cost Arsenal the top four finish and champions league football next season. Ben White was never worth that 50m pounds. Arsenal should have spent that money otherwise.