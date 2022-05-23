Juventus confident in their pursuit of Arsenal first-team star

Juventus are claimed to be confident that they can lure Gabriel Magalhaes away from Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners came close to qualifying for next season’s Champions League, missing out in the final gameweek of the campaign, and that situation could well affect how the club’s summer transfer window plays out.

While it remains to be seen which players will be joining this summer, that could also be affected by potential outgoings, and Juve are claimed to be keen on offering Gabriel CL football with their side in Italy.

The Old Lady are currently on the lookout for a replacement for club legend Giorgio Chiellini, who will leave the club after 18 successful years this summer, and the Mirror claims that they believe they have every chance of persuading him to leave the Emirates to do so.

While it may seem incomprehensible to imagine the Brazilian’s departure after forming such a partnership with Ben White this term, the fact that we have William Saliba out on loan still means that we surely have his ideal replacement already.

As much as it would be nice to have Saliba, Gabriel and White all vying for two roles in our side next term, the Frenchman is believed to want assurances over his game time, and those minutes would surely be assured if the former Lille defender was out of the way.

Does anyone think we should refuse to sell Gabriel this summer? Would anyone rather lose Saliba on a permanent deal instead?

Patrick