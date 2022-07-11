Juventus confident of striking cut-price deal with Arsenal for international

Juventus are claimed to be confident of agreeing a deal for Gabriel Magalhaes for less than Arsenal’s supposed asking price.
The Italian side are currently believed to be eyeing a replacement for Matthijs De Ligt, who is the subject of interest from both Bayern Munich and Chelsea. Gabriel is said to be high on their wishlist of potential defensive signings, and the Old Lady are claimed by AlfredoPedulla to have made new contact with our side over a potential deal on Sunday.
The report claims that the Gunners are in want of 40 million euros for the defender’s signature, adding that Juve believe they can strike a deal below that price.
We could well have his replacement already lined up, with Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez having been strongly linked with a potential move this summer. Both us and Manchester United are believed to be firmly in the hunt for his signature, while Pablo Mari and William Saliba have both returned from their respective loan deals to potentially bolster our CB options ahead of the new season also.
I wonder if we could refuse the Brazilian’s exit if Lisandro is to snub us in favour of the Red Devils, with little talk about any other left-sided centre-back targets being linked at present.
Patrick
Why on earth would Arsenal sell a PL proven Brazil international CB at a discount to a team that has repeatedly shafted us in the transfer market?
… and then get extorted into paying over the odds for an unproven replacement?
Oh that’s right, because they’re Arsenal.
Wait when have Arsenal done such a thing?
There is no way this supposed deal (which is a rubbish made up fake news) is going to happen.
People need to calm down and realise the situations with Saliba and Gabriel. For the same reasons, they are young and a world cup year, both just broke into squads. From other points of views and both different, both players are worried about their futures and trying to look after their OWN interests. Saliba, whatever you read, is very unsure about his future at Arsenal and Gabriel isnt 100% settled in England. Whatever happens this summer for both will happen, just wait and see what does.
what a load of b*****ks. “Both players are worried about their futures” Shelf stacking at Tesco’s the alternative after their multi-million pound contracts expire? Dummy
Im sorry, everyone has worries, not only shelf stackers at Tescos. Believe the facts or not but that IS the situation and why you are reading about both. Where is the White articles, there aren’t any. It isn’t BS but you Believe what you want to if it makes you feel better.
It makes no sense whatsoever to agree to sell a Premier League ready international Centre Back for less than £30m when Arsenal have just been outbid to the tune of £43m for another CB who may or may not be as good.
If Juventus really want him then the going rate should be in the region of £50m plus…otherwise they can keep their money and perhaps try to convert their new free transfer “show pony” to that particular role….
Juventus are far better than us at transfer dealing, just on its own, how well have they done out of Pogba. They plan very well, what they are doing in and out.
Absolute garbage article! Gabriel is head and shoulders above Martinez anyway literally 😂😂😂
I think this a great idea. We should sell Gabriel and Saliba for 5mill each. We can then buy Martinez for 50mill. Martinez at 5’9″ and Torreira at 5’5″ will form the most formdble CB pairing in the league terrifying the likes of Haaland and Nunez.
I wonder why some news pieces just don’t get ignored and treated with the utmost contempt they deserve. First, no news agency of any sort of repute have come up with such stupid stories and neither has any of the oracles in Fabrizio Romano, David Ornstein or other insiders such as Goal.com’s Charles Watts or Chris Wheatley stated anything of that sort.
That means the news is as fake as they come!
Secondly, why would Arsenal, for heaven’s sake even dream of selling their best centre back and moreover for a cut-price fee? Why?
I would suggest that this website needs to sieve news and avoid some such as this that would ruin it’s reputation
You mean the Chris Weatley that told the world Partey was in Germany last week.
This deal wouldn’t make sense from Arsenal’s point of view, it would only happen if the player engineered it.
Sounds like more clickbait made up by… whoever Alfredo Pedulla might be.
I try to ignore the scribblings of these so-called “transfer experts”. It stretches credibility for me to believe that every transfer operation in the world has one or more snakes in the grass providing inside information to some bunch of self-styled experts.
It’s more likely that their output is a combination of:
1. Stating the bleedin’ obvious as if it’s news (e.g. “Arsenal are believed to be in the transfer market for cover for the injury-prone Tierney”).
2. Regurgitating clickbait “news” from elsewhere. E.g. “it is claimed by AlfredoPedulla…”.
3. Plausible but made-up assertions that can never be disproven. E.g. if Martinez ends up at MU, will anyone be able to prove that Arsenal were never interested?
Sadly, so much of football these days is about the soap opera, not the game itself.
No wonder Jon Fox get disgusted, would rather Gabriel left for free at the end of his present contract.
No need whatsoever to sell him. At least not anything less than 50m.
Even selling Tavares is stupid too.
How do people get taken in and believe this stuff? Gullible or what!
I just read an article that we set his price at 40 million. If true, and it could be given how poor we are at selling our players, it would be a small crime.
I understand we might have to sell the occasional starter. If we sell Gabriel and we get 60 million or so, it could finance the balancing of our squad. This would only be the case if Saliba was ready, which we are not sure of and or if we get Marinez who can play both as center back and full back.
But to accept just 40 million for Gabriel and then paying 50 for Martinez to be backup to Saliba and Thierny makes zero sense to me.
I hope this is just a nonsense rumor.
Going to Juventus is as appealing as over 70’s knocking shop?