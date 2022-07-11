Juventus confident of striking cut-price deal with Arsenal for international

Juventus are claimed to be confident of agreeing a deal for Gabriel Magalhaes for less than Arsenal’s supposed asking price.

The Italian side are currently believed to be eyeing a replacement for Matthijs De Ligt, who is the subject of interest from both Bayern Munich and Chelsea. Gabriel is said to be high on their wishlist of potential defensive signings, and the Old Lady are claimed by AlfredoPedulla to have made new contact with our side over a potential deal on Sunday.

The report claims that the Gunners are in want of 40 million euros for the defender’s signature, adding that Juve believe they can strike a deal below that price.

We could well have his replacement already lined up, with Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez having been strongly linked with a potential move this summer. Both us and Manchester United are believed to be firmly in the hunt for his signature, while Pablo Mari and William Saliba have both returned from their respective loan deals to potentially bolster our CB options ahead of the new season also.

I wonder if we could refuse the Brazilian’s exit if Lisandro is to snub us in favour of the Red Devils, with little talk about any other left-sided centre-back targets being linked at present.

Patrick

