Juventus consider two Arsenal stars in potential swap deal

Juventus are claimed to be considering the possibility of swapping Arthur Melo for one of Arsenal’s Thomas Partey or Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Gunners failed with an attempt to land the Brazilian midfielder in January, with the club claimed to have attempted to strike a loan deal, before the club vetoed Edu’s attempted signing.

We are claimed to have retained our interest in his signature however, but a straight cash deal isn’t expected to be an option and Juve are now claimed by TMW to be considering whether a deal to swap either Gabriel Magalhaes or Thomas Partey could be possible.

I don’t actually believe we would entertain a deal that would allow Partey to leave and be replaced by Arthur, by with William Saliba already set to return to the club after his loan with Marseille this season, Gabriel could well be viewed as a player that be made available at the right price.

I’m not sure we should really consider allowing either to leave, and I honestly don’t want to see the 25 year-old in an Arsenal shirt either. Arthur has failed in Italy, bringing very little consistency at any point during his time in Turin, and I believe there is much better alternatives available this summer.