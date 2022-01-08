Juventus considering offers for Arsenal target but they need a replacement first

Arthur Melo has been linked with a move to Arsenal (TMW) and the Gunners are not the only club looking to sign the Brazilian midfielder.

The former Barcelona man has struggled to make an impact at Juventus and that has opened up the opportunity for him to leave the Italian side.

Arsenal has been watching his situation at the Italian club and they will jump at the chance to sign him when he becomes available.

Gianluca Di Marzio delivered an update on his future and claims Juve is listening to offers for him now.

The Old Lady are considering the offers that have been tabled for his signature.

However, before they can allow him to leave, they would need to secure a replacement.

It could be in part exchange or signing someone entirely new, but that might make them demand a fee to release him this month.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur has struggled to make his mark at Juve, but it is mostly down to the tactical system being employed by his current manager.

The midfielder is one of the finest technicians in Europe. Adding him to Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe would make Arsenal one of the clubs to beat in the Premier League.

However, he could also stop the development of the above mentioned players and the only reason we should sign him is if he is joining on a permanent transfer.

