Juventus continues to push to beat Arsenal to German star

Juventus remain determined to beat Arsenal to the signing of Leon Goretzka at the end of the season, despite indications that the midfielder may favour a move to the Premier League.

The Bayern Munich star is among the most high-profile players set to become a free agent, attracting significant interest from several top clubs across Europe. His availability without a transfer fee makes him an especially appealing option.

Although he had the opportunity to join another major club in January, Goretzka chose to remain at Bayern Munich until the expiration of his contract. That decision has now opened the door for clubs such as Arsenal to position themselves strongly for a potential summer move.

Strong Interest Across Europe

In the upcoming transfer window, Arsenal are expected to strengthen their squad with top-quality additions, and free agents represent a particularly attractive market opportunity. Players of Goretzka’s calibre rarely become available without a fee.

The German midfielder is believed to be keen on testing himself in English football, a factor that has placed Arsenal among the leading contenders for his signature. His experience and versatility would make him a valuable addition to their midfield options.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are also firmly in the race and is determined to compete for his services. Their interest highlights the level of competition Arsenal could face in securing the player.

Juventus Ready to Compete

Juventus have a strong track record of capitalising on free transfers, often targeting high-quality players whose contracts are nearing completion. Goretzka is now viewed as one of the standout options available.

The Italian club are prepared to make a serious push to convince him to join, recognising the impact he could have within their squad. Their persistence could prove decisive if other clubs hesitate.

However, much may depend on Arsenal’s level of interest. Should the Gunners pursue the deal with intent, Goretzka would likely be inclined to prioritise a move to the Premier League leaders.

As the situation develops, both clubs are expected to continue their efforts, with the midfielder’s final decision likely to shape one of the more notable transfers of the summer window.