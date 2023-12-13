Juventus cool interest in Arsenal star because they won’t let him leave in January

Juventus has been consistently linked with a move for Jorginho over the past year, a prospect that the midfielder and his agent have openly discussed. Despite only joining Arsenal a year ago on an 18-month contract, Jorginho has proven unexpectedly valuable this season, particularly in light of Thomas Partey’s recurring injuries.

Jorginho, a seasoned veteran who operates efficiently with minimal fanfare, is precisely the type of player the current Arsenal dressing room requires. His track record includes winning European trophies for both club and country, and his wealth of experience could be instrumental in helping Arsenal secure silverware.

However, the genuine interest in acquiring his signature from external parties is a factor Arsenal must take into consideration. Juventus has tracked him for months, but according to Calciomercato, they have abandoned their pursuit because they do not anticipate Arsenal allowing him to depart in January.

Given Arsenal’s contention for the Premier League title, retaining their key players becomes crucial, and allowing Jorginho to leave mid-season appears unlikely as they aim to maintain their challenge for the domestic crown.

Letting Jorginho go in January could be a big mistake because he is one of the most experienced players in the squad.

We already regret allowing Granit Xhaka to leave in the summer and cannot repeat the same mistake again.

