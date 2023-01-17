Juventus could make a January approach for Arsenal man

Juventus has a long-standing interest in Arsenal man Gabriel Magalhaes and the Italians could move for the defender this month.

Gabriel has formed a solid defensive partnership with William Saliba at the heart of the Gunners’ defence, which has helped them spend most of this term atop the EPL table.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been fantastic everywhere on the pitch, but Gabriel has stood out with some terrific defending for the team.

His fine performance is now catching the eyes of Juve as the Old Lady looks to boost the quality of their group and they might not wait until the summer to make an attempt.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juve could move for him this January if their new leaders can make funds available.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is ambitious for Juve to make such an attempt knowing Arsenal is having a great season, but they are also a top club and will want to prove they can get an Arsenal man.

However, we will simply not sell and can back the Brazilian to show loyalty to the shirt by remaining until the end of the season at least.

If we win the league, we would have a bigger reason not to dismantle the team, so Gabriel is not for sale.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

The Arsenal boss talks about the euphoria of winning the North London Derby and sharing with the happy fans….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids