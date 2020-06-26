Juventus enter the battle to lure Aubameyang away from the Emirates

Juventus has become the latest team to show interest in Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gunners continue to struggle to tie him down to a new deal.

Aubameyang will enter the final year of his current deal at the end of next season and he has been in talks with Arsenal over a new deal for a while now.

Progress on contract talks with the striker has been slow and the number of teams that want to sign him continues to increase.

He has been linked with a move to the likes of Inter Milan and Barcelona before now, and Le10Sports is claiming that Juventus has entered the race for the striker.

It claims that Juventus have joined Inter and Barcelona in targeting the striker and they have already enquired about how they can land him.

Aubameyang has recently said that him extending his stay with Arsenal depends on the Gunners (Football365), this statement will give some fans hopes that he might stay.

However, it remains unclear what he is demanding for the Gunners to pay him to remain with them as they are struggling with their finances now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If this report is true it really could make it difficult for Arsenal to hold on to their captain.